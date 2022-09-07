Dillon golf wins two team seconds

Both the Dillon boys and girls earned second place team awards at the Frenchtown Invitational at King Ranch Golf Course.

Parker Puyear finished fourth with an 82 and Ray Morrison cracked the Top 10 at sixth with an 85. Dillon trailed only Hamilton in the field of over half the class A teams in the state.

The girls were runner-up to homestanding Frenchtown with Briley Alberi posting a 101 to lead the young squad. Eighth-grader Skylar LaPierre tallied a 108, her best score of the season by 10 strokes to help Dillon narrow the gap with Hamilton.

“King Ranch is always a hard course for the kids,” said Dillon coach Justin Roberts. He added that the teams are looking forward to tangling with AA competition this week at the Butte High Invitational at Fairmont Hot Springs.

Frenchtown Invitational Golf Tourney, Sept. 1 BOYS TOP TEN: 1, Reece Malyevac, Libby, 65. 2, Jackson Heath, Hamilton, 76. 3, Mason Gotham, Libby, 81. 4, Parker Puyear, Dillon, 82. 5, Cole Cross, Polson, 84. 6, Ray Morrison, Dillon, 85. T7, Justin Brewer, E. Helena, 86. T7, Josh Bender, Hamilton, 86. T9, Will Carroll, E. Helena, 87. T9, Tyce O’Connell, Hamilton, 87.

BOYS TEAM SCORES – Hamilton 338, Dillon 356, East Helena 360, Columbia Falls 366, Ronan 375, Frenchtown 1 376, Browning 388, Libby 396, Stevensville 398, Frenchtown II 403.

DILLON 362: Parker Puyear 82, Ray Morrison 85, Kenny Morrison 97, Josiah Jones 98, Braxton Lagge 92.

GIRLS TOPFIVE: 1, Katie Lewis, Frenchtown, 76. 2, Emma Hollingsworth, Hamilton, 85. 3, Tayler Hadley, E. Helena, 93. 4, Grace Martello, Frenchtown, 94. T5, Alyssa Pretty On Top, Ronan, 97. T5, Cambree Praast, Stevensville, 97.

GIRLS TEAM SCORES – Frenchtown 379, Dillon 427, Hamilton 512, Libby 540.

DILLON 427: Briley Alberi 101, Kira Kemph 109, Tatum Nagle 109, Skylar LaPierre 108, Audrey Zeven 121.