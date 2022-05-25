Dillon girls are trophy contenders

The Dillon girls have been consistent winners throughout the season and they will be tested at the State A Track and Field Meet in Butte this weekend. Western A champion Whitefish placed second a year ago to traditional power Laurel, but Whitefish had a crew of talented freshmen who have developed a strong sense of confidence since winning silver a year ago. Laurel will again be in the mix as well as Dillon, Corvallis and Columbia Falls. That is five quality teams scrambling for three trophies.Who gets what could break any which way. Dillon’s hopes lie on senior Ainsley Shipman ...