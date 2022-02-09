Dillon gains new city attorney

Marta Farmer traveled a long way from her original home in Virginia to become the new city attorney for the city of Dillon this past month.

But in some ways, her home in Montana and career position seem places she always belonged, several decades and thousands of miles away and a few twists and turns in life from her hometown in the South, where that destiny hatched.

“I’m from a small town. I grew up 45 minutes from an interstate,” said Farmer of her youth in southwest Virginia.

“It is a beautiful area with beautiful people, too,” said Farmer.

“So, I get the small-town approach. You are like a big family, and everybody has a role to play to keep the ship afloat,” said Farmer, who first came to Dillon from Bozeman in 2017 on a recreational day trip.

“As crazy as it sounds, I drove to Dillon. I wanted to take some photos of courthouses around the state. I did the little loop from Virginia City to Dillon,” recollected Farmer, who at the time was teaching law classes at Montana State University.

“When I got to Dillon and saw the district courthouse, I thought, ‘What a wonderful town,’” recalled Farmer, who subsequently noticed a ‘for sale’ ad for the longtime Dillon law firm Davis, Warren & Hritsco, which she soon after purchased.

“I was ready for a change,” said Farmer.

“To come from Bozeman, it’s just so quiet and peaceful here. And from my experience in Havre I really love living in a farming and ranching community. I think they are the heart and soul of Montana,” asserted Farmer, who worked as a defense attorney in Havre for years before relocating to Bozeman to teach law at the urging of one of her former professors.

“I feel like farm and ranching communities have a general nurturing sense, because you only get out what you put in,” said Farmer of the basic dynamics of agriculture.

“I found Dillon to be a very welcoming community.”

Farmer sensed her future lay in the field of law early in life back when became used to living in a small town.

“I had said I wanted to be an attorney since I was nine years old,” recalled Farmer, who was inspired toward that calling by a lawyer uncle and by the character of Ben Matlock, a Georgia-based criminal defense attorney played by Andy Griffith in a network TV show popular during Farmer’s youth in Virginia.

“I watched ‘Matlock’ a lot as a child. And my Uncle Rick was an attorney. I thought it was an interesting profession,” said Farmer, a graduate of the Appalachian School of Law.

“It had been the high school where my parents went,” said Farmer of the facility that later became a law school in her hometown of Grundy, Virginia.

“Then it was a junior high school where my cousins went. I went to my first prom at the junior high. Then it was converted into a law school to bring higher education to that part of Virginia. It was a pretty aspirational project. I am proud I went to school there,” stated Farmer of the institution of higher education situated in the rural coal mining community.

“I have to give the credit for my pursuit of higher education to my grandmothers. My grandmothers by different circumstances each ended up being a single mom raising children where women were not encouraged or sometimes even allowed to pursue higher education,” said Farmer.

“My mom’s mom was one of 14 kids; my dad’s mom was one of 16. Both came from impoverished areas,” revealed Farmer, whose grandmothers both started families of their own at young ages and soon found themselves raising those families on their own after the early deaths of their husbands.

“She loved to read and loved school,” said Farmer of her father’s mom. “She worked for her parents earning spare money for shoes and material to make a school dress to go to high school the whole summer. But after summer and it was time for school, her dad did not let her go, so she found a husband. That is what you did there back then,” said Farmer, whose grandmas still managed to inspire her love of learning through their own passion for it and by encouraging her and teaching by example how to support yourself.

“Both grandmothers were very inspirational. Neither ever remarried. They just went out on their own. My grandpas were gone before I was born, so I grew up watching these two strong women,” said Farmer, who began pursuing her higher education in Bozeman, where she relocated to after graduating from high school in Virginia.

“I just wanted to go West,” recalled Farmer of the strong pull that led her from Virginia to Montana State University.

That pull remained strong, even after she had graduated from MSU, returned to her hometown in Virginia to attend law school, and graduated from law school and gotten a job at an area law firm.

“I could have pretty much locked on there and had a job, but my heart was in Montana. I missed Montana,” said Farmer, who could no longer put off that sentiment after attending a wedding in Bozeman in 2007.

“When I got back on a plane after the wedding to fly back to Virginia, I felt like I was leaving home. I knew I would regret it the rest of my life if I didn’t move back to Montana,” said Farmer, who passed the bar exam in Montana the following year and then went on to gain jobs as a lawyer in Missoula and Havre.

“I moved there and was hoping to do property law and sit quietly at a desk,” said Farmer of her job on the Hi Line at Carl White Law Offices.

“But I walked into work the first day and Carl handed me a list of questions, and said ‘I’m going to have you in court tomorrow. I see a litigator in you.’ I knew from law school that “I was terrified of public speaking,” admitted Farmer of a fear she quickly overcame with a vengeance, out of necessity while working for White.

“He would throw you out in the deep end, but always gave you arm flotation devices. The way he would correct you was never discouraging. We took cases from Havre to Malta to Fort Benton to Chester. I was in a courtroom a lot,” said Farmer, who was about to become business partners with White in the Havre law firm when White passed in 2010.

“I didn’t know what to do. I never had any aspiration of owning my own firm. I was just a year and a half out of law school, and because we had not officially partnered up yet, the sole proprietorship dissolved. So, I basically became unemployed,” said Farmer, who resolved her predicament by going into business herself as Marta Farmer Attorney at Law

“I continued on with criminal cases and family law. I took on all of his public defense cases and continued with mine,” recalled Farmer.

“All I’ve ever known of a law practice is, you just do law all the time,” said Farmer, who will now get to experience that relentless schedule from the other side of the profession as Dillon’s city attorney.

“In my experience with Marta, she has been very professional. I think she’ll do a really good job,” Dillon Police Chief Don Guiberson advised the Dillon City Council two weeks ago shortly before it unanimously endorsed the appointment of Farmer, whom Guiberson has dealt with in court in his role as police chief and her role as a defense attorney.

“I am much happier with her being on the prosecution side than the defense side,” conceded the longtime local police official.

“I came just to say that I support Ms. Farmer’s appointment,” the city council heard from Jed Fitch, who has faced off against Farmer in recent years in his work as Beaverhead County Attorney, “as she switches over to the white hat,” smiled Fitch.

“I am wrapping up things on one side and opening things up on another,” said Farmer of her transitioning from working as a private defense attorney to a city attorney for Dillon, with her usual vigor.

“I usually really pour myself into whatever I get involved in.”