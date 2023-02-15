Dillon freshman Logan Barnes wins state mat title

Dillon freshman Logan Barnes wasn’t the member of the family that was expected to be atop the awards stand at the end of the season. Hunter Barnes, a senior with state tourney success and experience was the man in charge of the Dillon wrestling room, but an injury during his divisional championship match a week ago ended his season.

“My brother definitely helped me out,” said Logan of the early season. “He pushed me through a lot. He pushed me a lot and made it so I had a chance.”

Logan took that Chance and ran with it all the way to state tourney gold.

“I’m very proud of Logan’s performance all year to be honest with you,” said Dillon coach T.J. Nelson. “I was very impressed with how he got better every week and I could see the impact it was having on how he was wrestling and his confidence. Everything was going in the right direction and I really believe when he got to the state tournament he thought he could win it and he did.”

As a freshman state champ, Logan now has the opportunity to become a rare four-time state champion, much like his opponent’s dad Chris Nedens did wrestling for Hardin back in the day. Cale Nedens built a 47-9 record on the season as an eighth grader and advanced to the title match with the possibility of surpassing his dad and becoming a five-time state champ. Logan Barnes would have none of that.

Barnes and Nedens tangled at the Class A Duals earlier in the season and Barnes escaped with a win in a match that coach Nelson felt could have went either way. This time around Barnes took control early. “I really felt the first round Logan dominated the match,” said Nelson. “He had the kid backing up, Logan had three or four relentless shots and then got in a great scramble before he scored. The kid was definitely reacting to Logan and Logan kept that pressure up for two and a half rounds. Any time you put yourself in that situation you put yourself in the driver’s seat.”

Late in the match with a 7-3 lead, Barnes gave up a takedown but held on to win his first state title, 7-5.

Barnes marched through the bracket facing and beating foes from the Eastern A. In the semifinal he faced Havre’s Matt Lemer, a junior and returning state place winner. Lemer defeated Barnes at the CMR tourney. Barnes felt his 5-3 win over Lemer was his best match of the tournament.

Dillon sophomore Faye Holland earned Dillon’s other state medal with a fifth place at 126-pounds on the All-Class Girl’s bracket.

“Faye did a great job,” said Nelson. “She had a great tournament overall and she was over 40 wins on the season and she placed at state as a sophomore. She was just in a loaded weight class.”

Dillon freshman Hank Hagenbarth and junior Tel Holland lost in the “Blood Round,” the round if you win you place and if you lose you finish one match away.

MHSA Class A State Championships at Billings MetraPark, Feb. 10-11 Class A - 113-pounds Logan Barnes (45-4) state champion and scored 24 team points.

Round 1 - Logan Barnes (Dillon) pinned Trent Penrod (24-15) (Miles City JV), 1:18. Quarterfinal - Logan Barnes (Dillon) dec. Jake Phalen (38-17) (Miles City), 5-3. Semifinal - Logan Barnes (Dillon) dec. Matt Lemer (39-7) (Havre), 5-2.

Championship - Logan Barnes (Dillon) dec. Cale Nedens (47-9) (Hardin), 7-5.

Class A - 160-pounds Tel Holland (35-19) scored 4 team points. Round 1 - Owen Younger (Laurel) 41-15 pinned Tel Holland (Dillon), 5:20. Cons. Round 1 - Tel Holland (Dillon) pinned Ryan Paxson (Miles City) 18-34, Fall 3:40.

Cons. Round 2 - Tel Holland (Dillon) dec. Jonny Williams (Corvallis) 33-1, 3-2.

Cons. Round 3 - Beau Mares (Laurel) 37-20 pinned Tel Holland (Dillon), 0:32.

Class A - 152-pounds Hank Hagenbarth (38-10) scored 3 team points. Round 1 - Deegan Tvedt (Miles City) 31-24 pinned Hank Hagenbarth (Dillon), 1:10. Cons. Round 1 Hank Hagenbarth (Dillon) pinned Ian Thom (Libby) 5-13, 2:18. Cons. Round 2 - Kade Wersland (Laurel) 42-15 dec.Hank

Hagenbarth (Dillon), 7-6.

Class A - 120-pounds Neal Brandon (9-18) scored 1 team points. Round 1 - Tristan Swanson (Dawson County) 28-14 pinned Neal Brandon (Dillon), 0:41. Cons. Round 1 - Neal Brandon (Dillon) dec. Carson Gardner (Miles City), 9-3 Cons. Round 2 - Pita Fish (Browning) 15-1 pinned Neal Brandon (Dillon), 0:35.

Class A - 103-pounds Andrew Frecker (32-16) scored 0 team points. Round 1 - Philip Westrick (Lockwood) 23-13 pinned Andrew Frecker ( (Dillon), 2:32. Cons. Round 1 - Tyson Syth (Sidney) 19-21 pinned Andrew Frecker (Dillon), 1:37.

Class A - 126-pounds Hunter Barnes (37-6) scored 0 team points. Round 1 - Colter Solomon (Havre) 15-15 won by forfeit over Hunter Barnes (Dillon). Cons. Round 1 - Landree Aurand (Whitefish) 15-9 won by forfeit over Hunter Barnes (Dillon).

MHSAGirls’All-Class State Wrestling Championships Girls - 126-pounds Faye Holland, fifth and scored 15 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Faye Holland (Di lon), bye. Champ. Round 2 - Faye Holland (Dillon) pinned Malorey Lawrence (Florence-Carlton Girls), 3:27.

Quarterfinal - Lucia Schlapfer (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart Girls) dec. Faye Holland (Dillon) , 8-1. Cons. Round 4 - Faye Holland (Dillon) dec.Allie Murphy (Belgrade Girls), 8-7. Cons. Round 5 - Faye Holland (Dillon) pinned Maleigha Azure (Havre Girls), 4:29. Cons. Semi Katie Dolence (Ronan Girls) pinned Faye Holland ( Dillon), 3:54) 5th Place Match - Faye Holland (Dillon) sudden victory Kaitlyn Johnson (Harlem Girls), 7-5.

Girls - 114-pounds Clancy Setzer (Dillon) scored 0 team points. Round 1 - Skye Shelmerdine (Flathead Girls) pinned Clancy Setzer (Dillon) 0:44. Cons. Round 1 - Clancy Setzer (Dillon), bye. Cons. Round 2 - Serenity Hernandez (Lockwood Girls) pinned Clancy

Setzer (Dillon), 2:26.