Dillon Farmers Market starts Saturday

Area residents will get to eat what their peers have sown and reaped starting Saturday with the 2021 debut of the Dillon Farmers Market.

After big changes in 2020— including a significant shift in its location—the popular weekly summer get-together looks to remain much the same this year.

“We like the new venue and just wanted to keep doing it there,” said Katie Bump, a longtime leader of the local Farmers Market who helped guide it last summer from is former location at the corner of Montana and Bannack streets to its new venue on Washington Street, between Sebree and Reeder streets.

“We’re right by the park, where there are lots of things for families to do,” said Bump, noting the new location abutting Jaycee Park and its splash pad and playground.

“That neighborhood feeling there is really nice, too,” said Bump of the location in the midst of quiet residential streets.

“And we don’t have to get any cars towed away,” added Bump of the lifting of a regular burden faced by market organizers at the old location in a downtown parking lot that was tight for space even when emptied of vehicles left there by patrons of downtown bars the previous night.

“We wanted to try to keep it as a neighborhood event for summer—I think that’s what Dillon enjoys,” said Bump of the weekly market that also serves as a regular socializing space for locals and visitors to Dillon.

The Dillon Farmers Market began in 2003 through the efforts of Ann Haggett and Glenna King, according to Bump.

“They thought it might be a fun thing to do, to have a Farmers Market where people could meet and exchange vegetables they’d grown in their gardens,” said Bump, one of the leading practitioners of growing your own food in the often challenging conditions of Dillon.

“In 2011, things got quite a bit more busy at the market, so we organized it as a nonprofit. We have an all-volunteer board,” added Bump, a member of that board since its founding.

“Every time I go to get off the board, I think, ‘well, what else would I do?’” laughed Bump, who sells food at the market that she grows on her property in Dillon with her husband, Bob.

Still, Bump hopes the market will not only attract its usual steady stream of local customers and out-of-town this summer, but also a new board member or two.

“I need a break and we need some new ideas,” said Bump, who also hopes the market attracts even more vendors to its new location, where people can already acquire everything from freshly harvested garlic and lettuces and fruits, to nonagricultural items like soap and stomp rockets.

“People with local gardens or products can come and try selling them at the market,” said Bump, noting that some Farmers Market alum have gone on to found successful businesses based on what they sold there.

The Dillon Farmers Market will convene 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays from June 26 through Sept. 18. For more information, go to www.dillonfarmersmarket.blogspot.com.