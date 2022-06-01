Dillon duo sweeps to state tennis title

From their opponents’ perspective, it’s a bit frightening to consider how dominant John Bramlet and Marcus Sandall would have proven at this year’s Montana State A high school tennis tourney—if they’d been playing together all season as a doubles duo.

Because even just competing together for the first time during the week leading up to the state tourney, the Dillon duo still won the State A boys doubles title last weekend in Bozeman.

Won it without losing a set at the gathering of the top Montana’s stop State A tennis players.

“I think we just did a good job peaking at the right time,” said Bramlet,” of the duo which won the Southwest A Divisional title the previous week before heading to Bozeman to play for the state crown.

“We played our best tennis in those last three games,” added Bramlet of the end of the final match surge at the state tourney that gained the Dillon duo eight of the match’s last nine games to secure them the first and second sets, and the state title.

“And we dominated at the net,” added Sandall, who put away the final’s final point from close range to bookend a smashed winner by Bramlet that earned the match’s opening point.

“They were just the better team today,” admitted Carl Puetz, the German exchange student who paired with Italian exchange student Gabriele Giammattei this season to form the Billings Central duo that progressed through the boys doubles bracket at state before running into Sandall & Bramlet in Friday’s final.

“They came in with a better mentality,” continued Puetz.

“And they served very well,” noted Giammattei, citing another key aspect of the game that the Dillon duo also dominated, with Sandall employing his text-book service form to consistently zip in second serves featuring nearly as much pace as his first serves to keep their opponents back on their heels.

At the net, Bramlet rose to his toes, leapt in the air and moved quickly to his left and right to swat down winners with inventive enthusiasm and intimidating thoroughness that recalled Patrick Ewing’s defensive stand in the first few minutes of the 1982 NCAA men’s basketball final, minus the goaltending calls.

The points gained through the doubles title won by Bramlet and Sandall, along those earned last week by Beaver boys singles State A qualifier Kyle Hawley, powered the Dillon boys to a tie for second place in the state team title race with Havre and Miles City, just a point behind co-champions Billings Central and Whitefish in the tightly contested boys team race.

Represented by singles player Alanah Rose and doubles duo Rachel Fluckiger and Eden Kindberg, the Dillon girls finished in a tie for ninth as a team at the state tourney.

“Eden and Rachel did a great job to get us a couple wins. They fought hard,” said Dillon Head Coach Jeff Koslosky.

“Altogether, I’d say it was a good state tourney for us, with the cherry on top being the boys doubles win,” added Koslosky.

“That was two seniors who really wanted to win. You can’t underestimate the power of the will. I think they played their best today. They had just the right number of matches under their belts to prepare them for playing strong at state.”

Just getting through the divisional tourney required plenty of willpower—and vehicle horsepower from Sandall and Bramlet, and the family members who attended their matches in frigid weather in Butte—and then followed them to Hamilton for the completion of the Southwest A divisonals boys doubles final after the weather in Butte became untenable for tennis.

“I think we’ve had very few nice, sunny days throughout the whole season. It’s usually been really cold,” recalled Marcus’ mom, Clarissa Sandall, who travelled hundreds of miles to attend every match her son played in 2022.

The weather was so nice in Bozeman last week for the State A tourney, it proved a little disorienting at first.

“It took a little while to get used to. There wasn’t as much wind to play,” said Marcus Sandall of the prime tennis playing conditions in Bozeman at the end of a season of challenging weather.

“We had to adjust to nice weather for a change,” smiled Koslosky.

“We’re thankful for the lack of rain and snow and cold and strong winds. And I am just grateful we had a good, complete season and everyone remained relatively healthy,” said Koslosky.

“And for the opportunity to work with these great kids.”