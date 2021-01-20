Dillon doubles Hamilton in home opener

Dillon coach Terry Thomas stresses basketball fundamentals in every aspect of the game, from the very first practice of the season right through to the final game of the year. Those basketball basics of aggressive defense and rebounding and limiting turnovers can prove vital on nights when the ball isn’t swishing through the nets at a regular pace. Such was the case in Dillon’s home opener Saturday afternoon in what would eventually result in a 50-24 rout of the Hamilton Broncs.

“We were able to force Hamilton into some guarded shots and that was about as good as we could play defensively,” said Thomas of his team’s mix of zone and man-to-man defense. “Offensively, I thought we got good quality shots. We just didn’t shoot the ball overly well from the perimeter.”

The B.W. Lodge Gymnasium crowd seemed as close to COVID capacity as it could get, noticeably larger than any gathering at the gym since last March. Both sets of fans were curious to see the game featuring a Beaver team that had been scoring over 52 points per game in the first half of their three games prior to the Hamilton matchup. On Saturday, the first quarter

On Saturday, the first quarter ended with Dillon leading, 6-2. By intermission, the Dillon lead crept to 16-5.

“They certainly did a nice job of attacking Hamilton and getting the kind of shots we were looking for,” said Thomas. “Over time in the second half, we started to hit a few more shots and separated a little bit on the scoreboard. We hope that we’ll be able to knock those open looks down in future games but that is all you can ask for is move the ball around, be unselfish, get a quality look and go ahead and see if you can knock it down.”

Connor Curnow led Dillon to a 55-21 rebounding edge with a team-high 13 boards and 19 points.

The Beavers dominated all phases, giving 9 turnovers and forcing 17 and blocking 7 shots.

The Beavers scored 24 points in the second half, a match for Hamilton’s four quarter total.

Cole Truman scored 11.

HAMILTON 24, DILLON 50

Dillon scoring – Jonny Reiser 2, Kee Christiansen 2, Daxon Graham 3, Caden Hansen 0, Max Davis 0, Eli Nourse 2, Tyler Lagunas 1, Cole Truman 11, Jonathan Kirkley 2, Connor Curnow 19, Callahan Hoffman 3, Jace Fitzgerald 3, Ka1e Konen 2.

Halftime – 16-5, Dillon. Dillon threepointers (3-14) – Graham 1-3, Hansen 1-3, Truman 1-3, Kirkley 0-2, Curnow 1-3, Fitzgerald 0-3. Rebounds (45) – Curnow 13, Kirkley 7, Truman 4, Hoffman 4. Steals (11) – Kirkley 5, Curnow 3. Assists (10) – Fitzgerald 5. Turnovers (9). Blocks (7) – Kirkley 2, Hoffman 2.

COVID CANCELED

The Lady Beavers were sidelined after 1 game due to COVID. Dillon’s Jan. 7 game with Stevensville is reset for Feb. 18, their Jan. 9 game with Butte Central will be Feb. 1, and their Jan. 16 game at Hamilton will be played Jan. 26. They resumed action Tuesday at Three Forks.

The Dillon boys were at Three Forks Tuesday, but a Thursday game with Anaconda has been canceled, The girls game with Anacnoda is still on.

The boys and girls games versus Corvallis are still on as scheduled.

In wrestling, last week’s match with Browning and Butte Central was canceled due to COVID with Browning. Dillon hosted Whitehall and Butte JV on Tuesday. They are set to visit Polson on Friday.