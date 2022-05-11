Dillon dominates both sides of home meet

The Dillon boys and girls both dominated their respective team standings at their only home meet of the season on Saturday. With 256.2 points, the boys well over quadrupled East Helena’s runner-up total of 57.2, and the girls scored 236 points to out-pace the 91 point second place total of Corvallis.

The boys won first place in 14 of 17 events, including a school record discus throw by senior Callahan Hoffman. Last week Callahan broke the longstanding record of Richard Griffin of 163-4 with a toss of 165-8. On Saturday, Callahan neared the Class A state mark with a throw of 173-01, obliterating the school record.

The girls won 13 of the 17 events with outstanding performances from younger athletes.

Dillon winds up the regular season Friday at Livingston.

Dillon Invitational

Boys team scores: Dillon 256.2, East Helena 57.2, Corvallis 46, Livingston 38, Stevensville 32.2, Twin Bridges 31, Butte Central 31, Harrison 22.2, Lima 6, Willow Creek 0.2.

Event champions and area place winners:

100 Meters – 1 Chase Fitzpatrick, Twin Bridges, 11.99. 3. Landon Deboer, Dillon, 12.32. 5. Caden Hansen, Dillon, 12.59. 200 Meters – 1. Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 24.17. 3. Chase Fitzpatrick, Twin Bridges, 25.15. 5. David Schmidlin, Dillon, 25.38. 6. Max Davis, Dillon, 25.42. 400 Meters – 1. Treyton Graham, Dillon, 52.04. 2. Gavin Garrison, Dillon, 53.56. 4. Max Davis, Dillon, 56.00.

800 Meters – 1. Gavin Garrison, Dillon, 2:15.33. 3. Jacob Harvey, Dillon, 2:23.03. 4. Ben Stanton, Dillon, 2:30.76.

1600 Meters – 1. Joel Harvey, Dillon, 5:28.59. 2. Bryce Hooper, Dillon, 5:43.30. 3. Zane Wendt, Lima, 6:00.78. 6. Colby Garland, Dillon, 6:20.30. 3200

Meters – 1. Charlie Serafin, Livingston, 11:08.65. 2. Joel Harvey, Dillon, 12:06.23. 3. Bryce Hooper, Dillon, 12:13.39.

110m Hurdles – 1. Kee Christiansen, Dillon, 16.00. 5. Cooper Anderson, Dillon, 18.46. 6. Andrew Lewis, Dillon, 18.79. 300m Hurdles – 1. Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 40.01. 5. Andrew Lewis, Dillon, 47.20.

4x100 Relay – 1.Dillon A (Caden Hansen, David Schmidlin, Treyton Anderson, Kee Christiansen), 44.44. 2. Dillon C (Layne Phillips, Landon Deboer, Max Davis, Toby Ingram), 46.92.3. 3, Dillon B (Ben Stanton, Kale Konen, Cayden Sevalstad, Cooper Anderson), 47.35. 6. Twin Bridges (Turner Stockett, Morgan Hendrickson, Chase Fitzpatrick, E.J. Puckett). 48.66. 4x400 Relay – 1. Dillon (Caden Hansen, Treyton Graham, Gavin Garrison, Treyton Anderson), 3:41.65. 4. Dillon B (Erick Piazzola, Ben Stanton, Max Davis, Ben Steadman), 4:01.63.5. 5. Twin Bridgesa (E.J. Puckett, Turner Stockett, Layne Smith, Morgan Hendrickson), 4:06.56.

Shot Put – 1. Callahan Hoffman, Dillon, 45-01.50. 2. Connor Curnow, Dillon, 44-06.00. Discus – 1. Callahan Hoffman, Dillon, 173-01. 2. Kyle Jones, Dillon, 133-06. 4. Kee Christiansen, Dillon, 126-04.50. 6. Ryleigh Plovanic, Dillon, 123-02. Javelin – 1. Kellan Beller, Stevi, 162-06. 4. Kee Christiansen, Dillon, 137-01. 6. Kyle Jones, Dillon, 136-11. High Jump – 1. Kyle Holter, Butte Central, 5-10.00. 3 Caden Hansen, Dillon, 5-08.00. 4. Callahan Hoffman, Dillon, 5-04.00. Pole Vault – 1. Holter Santos, Dillon, 11-00.00. 2. Jon Peterson, Dillon, 10-06.00. 3. Treyton Graham, Dillon, 10-06.00. 5. Kyle Jones, Dillon, 9-06.00. Long Jump – 1. David Schmidlin, Dillon, 20-04.50. 2. Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 20-00.50. 3. Holter Santos, Dillon, 20-00.00. 6. Chase Fitzpatrick, Twin Bridges, 19-00.00. Triple Jump – 1. Cayden Sevalstad, Dillon, 35-10.50. 3. E.J. Puckett, Twin Bridges, 35-05.50.

Girls team scores: 1. Dillon 236, Corvallis 91, Livingston 51, Butte Central 38, Twin Bridges 23, Stevensville 17, East Helena 17, Harrison 8, Sheridan 6, Lima 1.

Event champions and area place winners:

100 Meters – 1. Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 13.17. 2. Kylie Konen, Dillon, 13.76. 5. Sydney Petersen, Dillon, 14.14. 6. Jordyn Walker, Dillon, 14.17. 200 Meters – 1. Kylie Konen, Dillon, 27.68. 6. Allie Dale, Twin Bridges, 29.74. 400 Meters – 1. Kenleigh Graham, Dillon, 1:10.12. 2. Alexandra Stockett, Twin Bridges, 1:11.64. 3. Savanna Freitas, Dillon, 1:13.27. 4. Simah Anson, Sheridan, 1:16.38.

800 Meters – 1. Stella Edwards, Livingston, 2:37.16. 2. Faye Holland, Dillon, 2:39.62. 3. Abbie Lemelin, Dillon, 2:49.88. 4. McKenzie Doffinger, Dillon, 2:56.22. 6. Mary Huxtable, Dillon, 3:00.66. 1600 Meters – 1. Faye Holland, Dillon, 5:58.24. 2. Hailey Powell, Dillon, 6:07.67. 3. Abbie Lemelin, Dillon, 6:36.34. 5. Louella Voegeli, Sheridan, 7:22.18. 3200 Meters – 1. Hailey Powell, Dillon, 13:37.13.

100m Hurdles – 1. Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 16.10. 2. Sydney Petersen, Dillon, 17.05. 3. Riley McCoy, Dillon, 17.54 . 5. Allie Dale, Twin Bridges, 17.84. 300m Hurdles – 1. Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 46.73. 3. Allie Dale, Twin Bridges, 51.04. 5. Riley McCoy, Dillon, 54.76.

4x100 Relay – 1. Dillon A (Lauryn Petersen, Sydney Petersen, Kylie Konen, Ainsley Shipman), 52.51. 3. Dillon B (Atlee Button, Fayth Clarno Riley Mc-Coy Amber Santos) 56.48. 4x400 Relay – 1. Dillon A (Lauryn Petersen, Kylie Konen, Ainsley Shipman, Jordyn Walker), 4:28.73. 2.Dillon B (Abbie Lemelin, Hailey Powell, Kenleigh Graham, Faye Holland), 4:54.89.

Shot Put –1. Madison Lewis, Corvallis, 40-00.50. 5. Jordyn Walker, Dillon, 30- 06.00. Discus - 1. Madison Lewis, Corvallis, 120-01.50. 2. Kylie Konen, Dillon, 108-08. 5. Daelen Hammer, Dillon, 97-03. 6. Gracie Bravo, Lima, 95-07. Javelin - 1. Jordyn Walker, Dillon, 105- 05. 3. Alexandra Stockett, Twin Bridges, 102-09. 5. Leila Stennerson, Dillon, 90- 06. High Jump – 1. Amber Santos, Dillon, 4-10.00.

Pole Vault – 1. Atlee Button, Dillon, 8-06.00. 2. Lauryn Petersen, Dillon, 8-00.00. 3. Riley McCoy, Dillon, 7-06.00. 4. Ava Graham, Dillon, 7-00.00. Long Jump – 1. Sydney Petersen, Dillon, 17-04.75. 2. Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 17-04.25. 3. Amber Santos, Dillon, 15-09.50. 5. Zoey Morast, Dillon, 14-00.75. Triple Jump – 1. Quincee Anderson, Dillon, 30-01.25. 5. Izzy Mc-Crea, Dillon, 27-01.00.