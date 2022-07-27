Dillon distance crews cover 212 miles

Distance runners from both BCHS and Montana Western participated in the third annual Diamond City Mountain Relay near Townsend on July 8-10. The three-day race covered 212 miles.“I think it is a great thing for high school kids, especially for their confidence,” said BCHS cross country coach Betty Iverson, the chaperone on the trip. “You’ve got to run five miles and rest, and then run again. They also get exposed to a great running community.”The running community at the Diamond City included 12 teams of between 6 and 12 runners each. Four of the teams were high school level including ...