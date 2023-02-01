Dillon Council meets tonight to consider appointments and re-organization of law enforcement

At its first regularly scheduled meeting of February, the Dillon City Council tonight will consider several appointments, a request about the potential re-organization of area law enforcement and a new tool for local government, among other matters.

During the Mayor’s Report, the city council will consider the appointment of a new councilperson ( see story on page 1), as well as the re-appointment of current Councilperson Raymond Graham as a council representative on the city’s Zoning Commission.

After years of acting as perhaps the Zoning Commission’s most adamant critic, Graham gained appointment to the commission through former Mayor Mike Klakken in 2015 and then rose to the level of commission chair.

Graham was subsequently forced to resign from the Zoning Commission after gaining a seat on the city council in 2018 because of the commission’s required limit on the number of sitting councilpersons who serve on it.

But Graham returned to the Zoning Commission while remaining on the council after one of the sitting councilpersons on it left. He has remained one of the Zoning Commission’s most engaged members, one wellversed in the city’s lengthy and complicated zoning codes.

The council tonight will also discuss Mayor John McGinley’s appointment of Larry Volkening as county representative on the city’s Planning Board.

Shortly after the start of tonight’s meeting during its Petitions & Communications section, the council will hear about an idea that could lead to lengthy future discussion and big changes in how area enforcement operates—a request from the police union about forming a department of public safety.

No letter is included offering details about the request in the meeting’s packet, though it does include Montana Code Annotated 2021, 7-32-101, that reads, in part, “there may be established a department of public safety established in lieu of a police department and a sheriff’s office.”

The City of Dillon currently has a police department that in recent years has lost a number of its officers to the Beaverhead County Sheriff’s Office, which offers significantly higher pay to its deputies than the city does to its police patrolmen. Cade Dairy most recently made the switch, moving from the local police force to the sheriff’s office The Petitions & Communications portion of tonight’s meeting will also include a review of a website building service from the Montana State University Local Government Center.

“MSU Local Government Center is now offering website creation for Montana municipalities for a $500 flat fee” advises materials included in the council meeting packet.

The city council tonight will also get reports from Police Chief Jeremy Alvarez, City Director of Operations Todd Hazelbaker, City Attorney Sky Jones, City Treasurer Karen Kipp; Fire Chief BJ Klose and City Judge Kaylan Minor.

The meeting agenda also calls for updates from the city’s Library Board, Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustments, as well as from the council’s nine committees: Streets & Alley, City Hall, Parks, Water & Sewer, Finance, Health & Welfare, Judiciary, Cemetery, and Fire & Order.

Anyone can offer input at the meeting during the discussion periods of agenda items after being recognized by the mayor.

Members of the public can also present input on “items of significant public interest not on the agenda and within the jurisdiction of the city” during the Public Comment period at the end of tonight’s meeting.

The Dillon City Council is set to meet today, Wednesday, Feb. 1, in City Council Chambers, 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon, starting at 7 p.m.

A copy of the meeting agenda and full packet can be found online at dillonmt.org.