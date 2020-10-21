Dillon City Council will cover a lot of territory tonight

Its agenda rarely strays from the straight and narrow.

But tonight’s Dillon City Council meeting will still cover a lot of territory.

Even if council members don’t stray into another lengthy discussion about the rules of procedure related to remote attendance of city meetings.

During the Petitions & Communications section of the meeting set for shortly after its 7 p.m. start, the city council will get a presentation from state’s Department of Natural Resources (DNRC) on the redrawing of the area’s floodplain map.

Begun in 2015, the mapping effort is updating 1982 maps depicting projected flooding risks for land adjacent to 41 miles of the Beaverhead River, five miles of Junction Creek by Lima, as well as by Selway Slough and other flow splits from the Beaverhead River and Blacktail Creek, along with 11 miles of Blacktail Deer Creek, part of which flows through Dillon.

Showing the 100-year floodplain, 500-year floodplain and floodways within the 100-year floodplain, the maps can significantly impact community growth plans and policies, property values, development regulations, home insurance rates, emergency management planning and more.

The DNRC held a series of open houses in the area last year to gain more public input on the draft maps it had developed using historical data, eyewitness accounts of the flood that swept over parts of Dillon in 1984, computer modeling, aerial imaging and other inputs.

Right after the floodplain presentation during the report of Mayor Mike Klakken, the council will consider whether to endorse Klakken’s appointment of Codie Plotner as a permanent, full-time city police officer.

Plotner gained the council’s approval for his appointment as a Dillon police officer in 2019 for a probationary period of one year, during which he has performed well, according to his supervisor.

“He has fulfilled all provisions in good standing for confirmation. Officer Plotner is a dedicated professional who displays work ethic, integrity, honesty, ethics and fairness, which are the priorities of the Dillon Police Department,” wrote Dillon Police Chief Don Guiberson in a letter to the mayor and the city council included in tonight’s meeting packet.

“Codie is a person I am proud to call a colleague.”

The city council tonight is also scheduled to get reports from Guiberson, Fire Chief BJ Klose, City Director of Operations Todd Hazelabaker, City Judge Kaylan Minor, City Attorney Jim Dolan and City Treasurer Karen Kipp, as well as from representatives of the city’s Library Board, Planning Board, Zoning Commission, Board of Adjustments and Tree Board.

Updates will also be provided by members of the city council’s nine committees—Street & Alley, Parks, Fire & Order, Judiciary, Health & Welfare, Cemetery, City Hall, Water & Sewer, and Finance.

As is tradition, a period of public comment “on items of significant public interest not on the agenda and within the jurisdiction of the city” will be conducted shortly before the adjournment of tonight’s city council meeting.

The Dillon City Council will meet today, Wednesday, Oct. 21, starting at 7 p.m. in City Council Chambers, 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon.

The city is asking that those attending tonight’s council meeting In person wear a face covering and observe social distancing guidelines in light of the coronavirus pandemic that featured a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Beaverhead County.

People can also attend the meeting remotely via Zoom with the meeting ID of 770-316-6528 or through a computer via the Net at https//zoom. us/j/7703166528. For more information on remote attendance, call City Hall at 683-4245.

To get a copy of the meeting agenda and packet for tonight’s meeting, stop by Dillon City Hall at 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon or go to www.dillonmt. org and click on the Agendas and Minutes tab on the left side of the homepage.