Dillon City Council: Waterline bill could swell tonight

A crack team of accountants, sociologists, physical therapists, philosophers, psychologists, marketing reclamation specialists and spiritual leaders might not be able to calculate the true final cost to the people of Dillon of the waterline improvement project that turned downtown Dillon into an ugly obstacle course much of the past year, disorienting and discouraging would-be visitors and customers for all of its peak summer tourist season, along with yanking down revenues for downtown business owners.

But the final action at tonight’s Dillon City Council meeting could send another hefty chunk of change toward the project’s final bill.

During the report of its Water & Sewer Committee set for near the end of its meeting tonight, the Dillon City Council will revisit Change Order #6 for the waterline project.

Discussed at the council meeting two weeks ago after it got presented to the city by the “project manager”—DOWL’s Kevin R. Johnson, Change Order #6 requests an additional $485,1045 payment to DOWL on behalf of Mungas, the contractor responsible for most of the on-site work for the project.

If accepted, the change order would increase the amount paid, in terms of money, by the city for the project to just under two thousand dollars short of $5 million.

The council tonight is also set to discuss and vote on whether to endorse the appointment of Rodney Couture as a probationary patrolman.

“Mr. Couture was interviewed and approved by the police commission on Oct. 12, 2022,” wrote Police Chief Jeremy Alvarez in a letter to the council, urging it to approve of Couture’s hiring.

“Mr. Couture has a knowledge and experience with hazardous materials as a supervising first responder to these types of incidents for the past nine years,” continued Alvarez of the candidate who is relocating from Vacaville, California, to Dillon, with a background check that included “very positive feedback on his demeanor, integrity, work performance and ethics.”

If endorsed by the city council tonight, Couture would serve a one-year stint of probationary employment and then be eligible to be appointed as a permanent police officer, should he perform well during that year.

Couture would replace Kiley Smith, who is leaving the local police force to work full time for the Montana National Guard.

The council tonight will also consider cost of living adjustments proposed for members of the city’s police force that would bring their pay approximately in line with that of members of the Beaverhead County Sheriff’s Office.

“A Dillon Police Officer starting wage is $41,600 a year vs. BCSO starting wage is $52,700. Proposed starting salary would be $46,800 for a new officer and for a confirmed officer at one year would be $52,000,” Police Chief Alvarez advised the city council in a letter included in the packet for tonight’s meeting.

The council tonight will also consider the resignation of former city council member John Garry from the city’s Library Board.

“It is time for me to make a change,” wrote Garry in his Oct. 4 resignation letter to Mayor John McGinley.

The council tonight will further discuss and vote on the second reading of a series of what its Zoning Commission has characterized as mostly cosmetic changes the city’s zoning ordinances.

The council tonight will also get reports from City Director of Operations Todd Hazelbaker, City Judge Kaylan Minor, Fire Chief BJ Klose, City Treasurer Karen Kipp and new City Attorney Sky Jones.

Members of the city’s Planning Board, Tree Board, Zoning Commission, and Planning Board are also scheduled to offer updates to the council on the recent work of their groups.

The council’s nine remaing committees—Health & Welfare, Finance, Fire & Order, Cemetery, Street & Alley, Parks, City Hall, Judiciary, and Water & Sewer—will also present reports to the council. The ARPA committee got disbanded following September’s last distributions of the more than a million dollars in federal pandemic relief money afforded the city.

Tonight’s meeting will conclude with a period of public comment during which members of the public or city government can offer comments on “items of significant public interest not on the agenda and within the jurisdiction of the city.”

Members of the public and city government can also offer input within the discussion periods on agenda items during the rest of the meeting, after being recognized by the mayor.

The Dillon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. today, Wednesday, Oct. 19, in City Council Chambers, 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon.

For a copy of the agenda for tonight’s city council meeting or the meeting packet, stop by city hall or go online to www.dillonmt.org