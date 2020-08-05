Dillon City Council talks budgets tonight

It’s that time of year again, when budget matters come to dominate city politics.

And in the spirit of the season, budgeting will feature prominently in tonight’s meeting of the Dillon City Council.

During the report of Mayor Mike Klakken set to start shortly after the start of the 7 p.m. meeting, the city council will consider an amendment to last fiscal year’s city budget involving the transfer of just over $17,000 to cover an unexpected shortfall in the city’s police retirement levy fund for last fiscal year, FY 2019–20, which ended June 30.

During the report of the city council’s Finance Committee scheduled for later during tonight’s meeting, the council will consider the preliminary city budget for Fiscal Year 2020–21 that got endorsed last week by its council’s Finance Committee (see related story)

The council tonight will vote on whether to send that budget onto the next steps in the long, annual, city budgeting process— approving the preliminary budget and setting up a hearing for later this month to garner public input on the preliminary budget.

The Mayor’s Report tonight will also feature council consideration of a pair of recent Klakken appointments of a police officer and new member of the Library Board.

Appointed last year as a probationary police officer, Kiley Smith has done her 12 months worth of probationary service as an officer required before someone can become a full-time police officer in Montana, with distinction, according to Dillon Police Chief Don Guiberson.

“Officer Smith graduated from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy last month with stellar academic achievements,” wrote Guiberson of Smith’s above-and-beyond fulfillment of another requirement for one to become a full-time police officer in Montana—successful completion of an approximately threemonth stint at the state’s law enforcement training school.

“Officer Smith has performed admirably and shows the integrity, honesty and common sense a law enforcement officer needs to possess,” added Guiberson.

“Not only does she do an excellent job, she is kind, empathetic, positive and an absolute joy to be around,” continued her supervisor.

“Officer Smith is a native of Dillon, University of Montana Western graduate, member of the National Guard and and a self-motivated individual Dillon is lucky to have patrolling our streets.”

The council tonight will also consider the mayor’s recent appointment of Charlene Macioroski to the Dillon Public Library’s Board of Trustees.

“Should you be in the market for a highly motivated board member who was born and raised in the City of Dillon, I am ready to accept the challenge,” wrote Macioroski in a letter of application for the Library Board position.

In the letter, she also touted her fundraising, volunteer work and rural outreach efforts on behalf of the library, along with her membership in the Friends of the Dillon Public Library organization.

“I am always looking for new ways to improve the library and services to the community,” wrote Macioroski, who has taught genealogy classes at the library.

Tonight’s Dillon City Council meeting will also include reports from the council’s Water & Sewer, Judiciary, City Hall, Fire & Order, Parks, Health & Welfare, Cemetery committees, as well as the city’s Zoning Commission, Board of Adjustments, Library Board, Tree Board and Planning Board, which will ask the council to accept its recommendation that the city hire WWC Engineering to update the city’s Capital Improvement Plan.

Near the start of tonight’s meeting, the council will get updates from City Director of Operations Todd Hazelbarker, City Treasurer Karen Kipp, City Judge Kaylan Minor, Police Chief Guiberson, Fire Chief BJ Klose and City Attorney Jim Dolan.

During the report of its Street & Alley Committee tonight, the city council will consider a letter written by Rich Wassall, a Ward 4 councilperson and member of that committee who attended the council’s last meeting by Zoom but was unable to fully participate in a discussion on the fate of a small portion of South Nelson Street due to problems with the Zoom program that night.

Zoom will be available for people wishing to attend tonight’s city council meeting without coming to City Council Chambers in person by using the meeting ID of 770-316-6528 or through a computer via the Net at https//zoom.us/j/7703166528.

Those attending tonight’s meeting in person are asked to wear a face mask and observe six-foot social distancing standards to limit the potential of the spread of the coronavirus amongst attendees.

To get a copy of the meeting agenda and packet for tonight’s meeting or gain help with attending the meeting by Zoom, call 683-4245, stop by Dillon City Hall at 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon or go to www. dillonmt.org and click on the Agendas and Minutes tab on the left side of the homepage.

As always, that agenda will conclude with a period of public comment “on items of significant public interest not on the agenda and within the jurisdiction of the city.”