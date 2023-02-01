Dillon City Council seat up for grabs tonight

At its meeting tonight, the Dillon City Council will consider three applicants for its open Ward 3 seat.

Bill Shafer, Lloyd Lesperance and Stephen Sievert all submitted letters to the city expressing a desire to gain appointment to the seat, which was recently vacated by Joe Brandon—who left the council last month due to health issues.

A city resident since 2017, Sievert may be the least known of the three applicants, with Shafer and Lesperance having run for municipal office before.

In his letter of application for the Ward 3 seat, Sievert wrote that he currently works at Barrett Hospital & HealthCare, where he provides information technology service and support.

His career in information technology dates back more than two decades, according to Sievert’s Linkedin profile that also includes references to his approximately three years as a school teacher and years of service in the United States Coast Guard.

Sievert’s letter to the city also highlights how he built and maintained a voice and data network for Lower Brule Sioux Tribe in South Dakota, where he also served on a Boys & Girls Club board and helped with grant work.

“I believe my background in information technology and working with tribal government provide skills and insights that may prove valuable serving as a councilperson here in Dillon,” wrote Sievert in his letter to the city.

Lesperance added a CV to his application for the Ward 3 seat that highlights his work experience, including his current job as manager of the local O’Reilly Auto Parts, where he’s been employed for over five years.

“My desire to serve the people of Dillon on the city council comes from my love of this place and the deep connection I feel to people I have gotten to know in many different spheres: the people in this town who are working hard to solve conservation and social challenges, the members of my faith community, some local business owners, the parents of other children in the school system, and of course, my neighbors, close friends, and family,” wrote Lesperance, whose CV lists his certifications as: an electronic health record specialist; an insurance, billing and coding specialist and medical administrative assistant.

“Dillon is in a unique position to be able to innovate and experiment with the various ways of solving the challenges that come with being a small city in the modern world,” wrote Lesperance in the letter he included with his application.

“I would like to be part of the work that keeps our community vibrant and lend my knowledge and experiences to the task of addressing the serious challenges we are facing,” added Lesperance, who ran for the Ward 3 seat in 2021 against Brandon.

Shafer got elected to the seat in 2013 and again four years later. But he decided not to run again for reelection in 2021, opening the way for Brandon to win a two-way race for it over Lesperance.

During his two terms on the city council, Shafer chaired five council committees and provided a calm, affable, steady presence during one of city government’s most tumultuous periods.

“It took a lot of hours, but it was a worthwhile experience,” Shafter told the Dillon Tribune in 2021 at the end of his eight years on the city’s legislative body, an experience he’d like to restart with appointment to his old Ward 3 seat.

The open seat is one of two council positions representing Ward 3, which current Councilperson Raymond Graham also serves as part of the eight-member Dillon City Council.

The discussion and vote on which of the three applicants to appoint is set for tonight.