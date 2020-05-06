Dillon City Council returns tonight after two-month absence

At its first full, regular meeting in two months, the Dillon City Council tonight will address issues left over from the cancellation of its last scheduled full get-together in mid-March, as well as a bevy of other issues.

And, city council members will do it live—as in, in-person, in Dillon City Council chambers—as opposed to conducting the meeting with its members attending remotely via the Zoom online meeting application fully embraced by the council at its last, decidedly irregular and truncated get-together on April 1.

“We’ve got quite a few things we’ve got to get done,” Mayor Mike Klakken told the Dillon Tribune of the packed agenda for tonight’s council meeting.

That agenda includes, among other things, some monthly and annual financial housekeeping, the next steps in a multi-million-dollar city water project, a vote on a long-developing new RV Park, and the appointment of a new fire chief.

“The council was really itching to get back in here to take care of business,” said Klakken of an agenda laden with proposed actions delayed by the cancellation of numerous city meetings due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The first major itch to scratch will come shortly after the start of the meeting when the council discusses and votes on the proposed appointment of BJ Klose as the next chief of the Dillon Volunteer Fire Department (DVFD).

The assistant fire chief for the past four years, Klose would succeed the retiring Darrin Morast as head of one of the state’s largest volunteer fire departments shortly before the onset of summer fire season and in the midst of an era of organizational flux and new challenges for DVFD.

Setting up a public hearing to take input on amendments to the city’s budget for the current Fiscal Year 2019–20 will be addressed tonight by the council during the report of its Finance Committee. One of its fiscal rites of spring, the hearing and subsequent votes at a future meeting by the council on budget adjustments are designed to correct budget projections proven wrong by the unforeseen but inevitable series of changes imposed on the city’s budget by unfolding realities of the past 10 months.

The report of the council’s Finance Committee, one of the only city government entities to continue with its regular meetings over the past two months of coronavirus disruption, will also include the monthly rite of approving claims, the vendor report and a pair of budget reports required to keep the city in business.

A semi-regular at meetings of the city’s Zoning Commission and Planning Board over the past few years, the proposed Mike and Patricia Todd mobile and RV park in the Klassen-Link Subdivision on the north side of Dillon will be up for a final vote, with conditions, during the Mayor’s Report to the council shortly after the start of tonight’s meeting.

During the report of the council’s Water & Sewer Committee scheduled for near the end of tonight’s meeting, the council will consider approval of a contract with DOWL Engineering for the final design of the River Waterline Project. Proposed to ensure that Dillon continues to receive fresh water in the decades to come through the installation of a new water mainline across the Beaverhead River and the replacement of numerous sections of the city’s water system in town, the project is expected to cost around $4 million, with around a quarter of that covered through grants.

The remaining $3 million will likely be raised through the sale of bonds, a matter the council will also address tonight when it discusses and votes on the proposed hiring as bond counsel for the project of Jackson, Murdo and Grant P.C., the Helena-based firm that has served as bond counsel for the city on other big-ticket projects.

The report of the council’s Water & Sewer Committee tonight also includes the proposed retention of Utility Services and Associates for leak detection.

The council tonight will also vote on whether the city should remain a member of Headwaters RC&D program through June 2022.

A nonprofit organization that has partnered with the city in recent years on a number of projects, Headwaters aims to “provide our clients with access to essential resources that result in sustainable economic development and conservation management,” according to its mission statement.

The council tonight will also vote on a revised drug and alcohol policy for some city employees and consider the second reading of an ordinance clarifying and reorganizing Dillon Municipal Code Title 13 Public Services, while considering new additions to it related to utility bills, vacated properties and water for construction purposes.

The council tonight is also set to hear reports from representatives of its other committees—City Hall, Street & Alley, Parks, Health & Welfare, Judiciary, Fire & Order, Cemetery, and City Hall.

The council will tonight will also consider updates from City Director of Operations Todd Hazelbaker, City Judge Kaylan Minor, Police Chief Don Guiberson, City Attorney Jim Dolan, and City Treasurer Karen Kipp—along with reports from its Library Board, Planning Board, Tree Board, Board of Adjustments and Zoning Commission.

The meeting will wrap up with its traditional period of public comment “on items of significant public interest not on the agenda and within the jurisdiction of the city.”

The Dillon City Council will convene at 7 p.m. today, Wednesday, May 6, in City Council Chambers, 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon.

Copies of the full agendas and packets for tonight’s meeting and public hearing are available at Dillon’s City Hall, and can also be viewed by clicking on the Agendas and Minutes tab at the top of the left column of the homepage of www.dillonmt.org.

Members of the public wishing to exercise their constitutional right to observe the meeting are being urged by the city to do so.

Though in order to keep the get-together from getting bigger than legally allowed during the current coronavirus pandemic, the city is hoping members of he public interested in attending will wear a face mask or attend remotely, via Zoom with ID number 770-316-6528 and by computer online at https//zoom.us/j/7703166528.

For more information on attending via Zoom, call the city at 683-4245.