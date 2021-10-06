Dillon City Council returns to heavy lifting tonight

After a few weeks of meetings with relatively light agendas following its summer facing months grappling with the gravity of budget matters, the Dillon City Council will get pulled tonight into some other potentially heavy issues.

Set to commence for shortly after the start of the 7 p.m. meeting, the Petitions and Communications portion of the meeting will include a discussion on recreational marijuana in the City of Dillon with John Burhman, a local medical marijuana provider.

The Mayor’s Report set to follow Petitions & Communications will include a call to approve the appointment of Debbie Pierce to the Area V Board on Aging, which describes its mission as “to plan, coordinate and implement Aging programs.”

The position on that board got reserved this spring for Jim Carpita by the Beaverhead County Commissioners. But City of Dillon Mayor Mike Klakken showed up at a subsequent commissioners’ meeting to protest the move, claiming it was within the powers of the city and not the county to make the appointment.

“The appointment that has just occurred goes against the status quo that has been in effect since 1998,” wrote Klakken in a May 21 memo to the commissioners, who strongly disagreed and defended their tabbing of Carpita to the long-vacant post as consistent with longer standing precedent.

The early stages of tonight’s council meeting will also include the latest on the status of the sprawling project to replace large portions of the city’s aging waterline, per Kevin Johnson of DOWL—the engineering firm hired by the city to coordinate the multi-year, multi-million-dollar project.

A short while later, the city council will be asked to approve the project’s second change order.

“In general, the conditions found in the field required adjustments to match existing underground facilities or provide for restoration to better match or improve pre-existing concrete curb or sidewalk conditions,” wrote Johnson in a Sept. 30 letter to Klakken outlining the items in the change order, which, if approved, would add $13,515 to the project’s projected costs of just over $4 million.

“We expect there may be more water service lines in the remainder of the project that are larger than the ¾-inch water service connections identified in the drawings, but at this time there are no records to identify where these might be encountered. If discovered, we will address these in a similar manner with an adjustment to the pricing for a ¾-inch water service included in the current contract bid prices,” added Johnson of a change order that could further increase the cost beyond the $20,451 from the first DOWL change order approved last month for a project rescheduled to wrap up next spring or summer.

During the Mayor’s Report, the city council tonight will also consider revisions to the city’s Public Nuisance Ordinance (see story on page 1).

Later in the meeting, the report of the council’s City Hall Committee will offer council members the chance to discuss and vote on a recommendation by that committee to “Approve Amending Council Rules of Procedure for Setting Public Time Limits, Rules for Council Committees, and Procedure for Councilmember Removal or Censure” (see story on page 5)

The council tonight will also set up a new process to revisit a matter it could not resolve during this summer’s budget talks—the dispensation in ARPA funds distributed to the city from the state and federal governments as part of a pandemic relief effort.

The city is looking to set up an ARPA Committee to advise the council on the matter consisting of current city counclpersons Russ Schwandt and John McGinley, along with former councilperson John Garry, and Lindsay Buhr and Geri Godecke. updates from Police Chief Don Guiberson, City Judge Kaylan Minor, City Attorney Jim Dolan, City Treasurer Karen Kipp, Fire Chief BJ Klose and Director of Operations Todd Hazelbaker.

Reports will be offered to the council also from members of its Judiciary, Street & Alley, Parks, Fire & Order, Cemetery, Health & Welfare, Finance, and Water & Sewer committees, as well as from the city’s Tree Board, Zoning Commission, Planning Board, Library Board and Board of Adjustments.

Tonight’s city council meeting will conclude with its traditional period of public comment on “items of significant public interest not on the agenda and within the jurisdiction of the city.”

Comments from members of the public on agenda items will be accepted during the appropriate discussion periods on those matters, after a commentator is recognized by the mayor.

Live attendance of tonight’s meeting is available in person at City Council Chambers, 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon or remotely through Zoom with the meeting ID of 770-316-6528 (passcode 4245), or at https//zoom.us/j/7703166528.

The Dillon City Council meeting will meet at 7 p.m. today, Wednesday, Oct. 6, in City Council Chambers, 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon.

For more information, call 683-4245.