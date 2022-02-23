Dillon City Council OKs boiler fix, gets catty on animal control

The Dillon City Council okayed a fix on a key piece of city equipment, approved appointments to a city board, heard some praise for a city officer and worker, along with some cat chat and a report on a cagey canine at its meeting last week.

During the Mayor’s Report shortly after the start of the Feb. 16 city council meeting, the council approved a $1,750 estimate from Dillon’s Premier Plumbing Inc.

“It’s to fix the boiler in the basement, here,” said Mayor John McGinley, referring to the City Hall complex on North Idaho Street in which City Council Chambers sits.

“We need to get a motion to approve the $1,750 so they can start ordering parts,” explained McGinley.

“We’ve been having boiler problems for the last couple years, and we’re nickel and dime-ing ourselves at this point unless we really take care of the condenser that’s affected,” added City Director of Operations Todd Hazelbaker.

“And this is coming out of the General Fund?” wondered Councilperson Dan Nye about the source of the $1,750 from within the city’s annual budget.

“City Hall Maintenance,” replied City Council President Don Hand.

“I think Mr. Klakken has it in the budget, because they were talking about it last year,” recalled McGinley of his predecessor as mayor.

The council unanimously approved the estimate, as well as the appointment of Riley Stevenson and Jacob Harvey to the city’s Tree Board.

“He is a real bright young man and very helpful,” said O’Rourke of Harvey, who will serve as a student member of the board.

Police Chief Don Guiberson advised the council that members of his department were impressed with City Attorney Marta Farmer.

“Our officers met at a squad meeting with Ms. Farmer, and the officers are very pleased with what she is doing,” said Guiberson of Farmer and what she has already accomplished since starting the job last month.

“Thank you for what you’re doing. It’s very nice to have you there,” added Guiberson, turning to Farmer.

During another portion of last week’s city council meeting, things got downright catty.

“Several people approached me with cat gossip,” City Director of Operations Todd Hazelbaker announced during the Citizen’s Request review at the Feb. 16 council meeting.

“There’s a rumor going around in the community that the City of Dillon is out capturing feral cats,” continued Hazelbaker.

“That is not true. We are not doing that,” insisted Hazelbaker.

City Council President Don Hand noted a prior request from a homeowner about feral cats underneath his porch.

“We have done that in the past,” replied Hazelbaker, “but, no, this seems to be a general, ‘The city is out there with traps going after ferals.’ No, we are not doing that.”

Doggie delinquents and the man tasked with managing them for the city then took center stage at the meeting.

“If we look at the Citizen’s Requests, we can see that our new dog catcher is actually trying to do something,” noted Councilperson Raymond Graham.

“I think there ought to be a little pat on the back.”

“He’s doing a good job,” added Hazelbaker of Jason Erickson, who became the city’s animal control officer in July.

“I’d agree with that,” added Guiberson, whose police department often interfaces with animal control.

According to the Citizen’s Request report in the packet for the Feb. 16 City Council meeting, city animal control got involved with four recent cases.

One of those requests involved a dog that looked like “a small orange fox” that Erickson captured near the north exit ramp of I-15 in Dillon. Erickson noted the dog’s rabies tag, but reported that he could not call the phone number listed on it because it included calling restrictions.

Another request Erickson answered involved a stray on North Pacific Street that a concerned resident gave water and food to before Erickson picked it up and put out an alert concerning the animal on social media about the canine.

Yet another concerned a dog that earned a rep for getting into people’s garbage on North Thomsen Ave. But that dog was not a stray, Erickson discovered, after locating it and following it back to its home. He advised that he intended to have a word with its owner.

Another request made to the city involved an all-too-common problem for the Animal Control department—a dog who was allegedly “barking all the time” but didn’t utter a peep after animal control arrived to investigate.

“Neighbors dog barking all the time—all day,” read the complaint for a dog living on Thomsen Ave. that Erickson responded to in late January.

“On 1/20/22 Jason sat at the corner of Thomsen and Walnut—heard no barking. 8:35–9:00 a.m. — no barking,” read the report in the Citizen’s Request on the matter.

“10:00–10:30 a.m. no barking.

“2:30–3:00 no barking

“On 1/21/22 from 9:30–10:00 a.m. no barking,” continued the report before concluding, “No further action.”

“The dog,” cracked Nye, “seems to know when he’s coming.”