Dillon City Council meets tonight at 7 p.m.

During its meeting tonight the Dillon City Council will discuss and consider approval of a design for renovating a downtown intersection and a revamping of the city’s library board membership.

The council will review a recommendation by the city’s Planning Board to approve the design for the intersection of Montana Street and Reeder Street.

The redesign will add bump outs of no more than six-feet to the busy downtown intersection without eliminating any parking spaces.

Engineer depictions of the redesign are included in the meeting packet for tonight’s council meeting.

A petition signed by ten downtown business owners urging approval of the redesign is included in the meeting packet for tonight’s city council gettogether.

During the Mayor’s Report shortly after the start of tonight’s city council meeting, the council will consider a pair of new appointments— Ben Kenealey and Ashley Vanhorne to fill a pair of vacancies on the Dillon Public Library’s Board of Trustees..

The council tonight is also set to get updates from City Treasurer Karen Kipp, Police Chief Jeremy Alvarez, Director of Operations Todd Hazelbaker, Fire Chief BJ Klose and City Judge Kaylan Minor.

Representatives from city’s Library Board, Tree Board, and Zoning Commission may also provide updates to the council.

Reports are also scheduled from representatives of the city council’s ten committees— ARPA, Judiciary, Health & Welfare, Finance, Fire & Order, Parks, Water & Sewer, City Hall, Streets & Alleys, and Cemetery.

The meeting will wrap up in traditional fashion with a period of public comment on “items of significant public interest not on the agenda and within the jurisdiction of the city.”

Members of the public in attendance can also offer input during the rest of the meeting during the discussion periods on agenda items after they are recognized by Mayor John McGinley.

The Dillon City Council will meet today, Wednesday, Sept. 21, starting at 7 p.m. in City Council Chambers, 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon. For more information, call 683-4245. To obtain a copy of the meeting packet, go by city hall or online to dillonmt.org and click on the Agendas and Minutes tab in the lefthand column of the homepage.