Dillon City Council meets tonight

Some long-simmering issues will finally come to a boil and perhaps resolve into final, official actions during the meeting tonight of the Dillon City Council.

As part of the report of its Cemetery Committee during what should be the later stages of its meeting this evening, the city council will discuss and vote on whether to go with a recommendation made last week by its Cemetery Committee to sell an old burial ground that has haunted city business for almost two decades (see story on page 1).

A short while later, the council is set to discuss and vote upon a plan long in the making, and then in the unmaking and remaking that outlines some key components of the relationship between the city and developers in the Extension of Services agreement.

“The City of Dillon Extension of Services Plan is a policy document that outlines the requirements for the extension and provisions of City services and utilities to areas proposed for annexation or potential developable areas within the City limits and planning area,” reads the opening paragraph of the document.

First approved by the city council two years ago after a full legislative process, the Extension of Services plan underwent further review and changes after some vigorous input from some local developers.

That revised agreement will finally come before the full city council in the later stages of its meeting tonight during the report of its Water & Sewer Committee, which at its own meeting last week, reviewed the agreement and, after making some changes to it, voted unanimously to recommend the full city council approve it.

During the Mayor’s Report shortly after the start of tonight’s council meeting, the council will discuss and vote upon a resolution on making some more amendments to the city’s budget for Fiscal Year 2020–21.

That fiscal year is scheduled to close out at the end of next month, though because amendments are made to the budget throughout the fiscal year as projections made the previous year derail in the face of changing fiscal realities, these may well not be the last changes to the “living document.”

The council tonight will also get reports from its seven other committees—Judiciary, Fire & Order, Finance, Health & Welfare, Parks, Street & Alley, and City Hall, along with earlier reports from representatives of the city’s Library Board, Zoning Commission, Planning Board, Board of Adjustments and Tree Board.

The council is also scheduled to get updates tonight from City Director of Operations Todd Hazelbaker, City Judge Kaylan Minor, City Attorney Jim Dolan, Fire Chief BJ Klose, City Treasurer Karen Kipp and Police Chief Don Guiberson.

The meeting will conclude with a period of public comment on “items of significant public interest not on the agenda and within the jurisdiction of the city.”

Members of the public are also encouraged to provide input and ask questions during the discussion periods of any agenda item during the meeting, though only after being recognized by the mayor.

The Dillon City Council is set to meet today, Wednesday, May 19, starting at 7 p.m. in City Council Chambers, 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon.

Meeting attendees are asked to wear face coverings and observe safe, social distancing from others.

People can also remotely attend tonight’s Dillon City Council meeting through Zoom, with the meeting ID of 770-316-6528 (passcode 4245), or at https//zoom.us/j/7703166528.

A copy of the agenda and full meeting packet can be can be gained by going to Dillon City Hall, 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon during business hours, or by visiting www.dillonmt.org and clicking on the Agendas and Minutes tab on the left side of the homepage.

For more information on remote attendance, call City Hall at 683-4245.