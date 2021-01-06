Dillon City Council meets tonight

Its constituency remains decidedly more limited. But another at-times contentious issue besides the future of the city’s membership on the county-city health board (see story on page 1) could also be resolved at tonight’s Dillon City Council meeting.

At least in part.

Near the scheduled end of its 7 p.m. meeting today, Wednesday, Jan. 6, the Dillon City Council is set to review and vote upon a recommendation forwarded by its Street & Alley Committee to approve an infrastructure agreement between the city and Eric & Alicia Wendland for the couple’s Westside Addition project.

“What that agreement is trying to do is over on the Westside in the area where it’s an M-1 in zoning,” Klakken explained at the Dec. 16 city council meeting about the M-1 (Light Manufacturing-Industrial zoning district covering, in part, where the Wendlands’ Westside Project plans to erect affordable housing.

“There’s three blocks. There’s Railroad Street on one side and Rife Street on the other, and North, Franklin, Timmons and Kent are the streets heading east and west,” explained Klakken of the project’s geographical scope.

“Those have been platted and accepted by the city since 1910,” continued Klakken on the city blocks included in the Westside Project area.

“And so, what we are trying to do,” said Klakken, “in those three blocks is get it so people can actually drive on Rife Street,” added Klakken of an undeveloped portion of the city street, on which he commented “really right now is a cattle place.”

The city could gain from the expansion of its property tax base through the project, according to the Wendlands, who will also cover part of the cost of the installation of the infrastructure that will make it viable.

“We’re not going to do all the streets—we’ll do Rife Street—if it’s approved,” noted Klakken.

“We’ll do Rife Street, Franklin and Kent,” said Klakken of the proposed deal before the council tonight.

“The owner,” continued the mayor, referring to the Wendlands, “will put the water and sewer lines in at their cost, and it will be done to the specs of an engineer.”

The council tonight set to debate and vote upon a recommendation by its Finance Committee for the city to hire Jackson, Murdo & Grant P.C. as bond counsel for the city’s Idaho Street Project, which the city estimates will cost well into six figures to complete.

The Helena-based firm has served the City of Dillon as bond counsel for other large public works projects over the past decade.

The council will also consider another recommendation that came out of its Finance Committee’s Dec. 31 meeting—for the city to purchase for the city attorney’s office a used TASKkalfa fax/copier/scanner package at a cost of $1,900 that seller 360 Solutions estimates would cost nearly $15,000 new.

The council tonight will also get reports from its seven other committees—Fire & Order, Judiciary, Health & Welfare, Parks, Water & Sewer, City Hall and Cemetery.

City Attorney Jim Dolan, Fire Chief BJ Klose, City Treasurer Karen Kipp, Director of Operations Todd Hazelbaker and City Judge Kaylan Minor are also scheduled to offer updates on their work and plans tonight to the city council, which, in addition, will receive reports from representatives of the city’s Zoning Commission, Board of Adjustments, Tree Board, Planning Board and Library Board.

Members of the public can offer comments on proceedings during the discussion phases of any agenda item during tonight’s meeting after being recognized by the mayor.

Anyone can offer input “on items of significant public interest not on the agenda and within the jurisdiction of the city” during the public comment period at the end of tonight’s meeting.

The Dillon City Council is set to meet today, Wednesday, Jan. 6, starting at 7 p.m. in City Council Chambers, 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon.

The city asks that meeting attendees wear face coverings and observe safe social distancing.

People can also observe and participate in tonight’s Dillon City Council meeting remotely via Zoom with the meeting ID of 770-316-6528 (passcode 4245), or at https//zoom.us/j/7703166528.

Copies of the meeting packet with the agenda can be gained by going to Dillon City Hall, 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon, or by visiting www.dillonmt.org and clicking on the Agendas and Minutes tab on the left side of the homepage.

For more information, call City Hall at 683-4245.