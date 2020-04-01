Dillon City Council to meet tonight, quickly

The Dillon City Council will meet today, Wednesday, April 1, amidst the shutdown of many businesses and organizations in the city due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic that already touched Dillon weeks ago.

Even though the City of Dillon continues to keep the doors of City Hall locked to walk-in business, the building’s doors will open this evening so that at least five of the city council’s eight members can convene to form a quorum for tonight’s 7 p.m. council meeting.

They may hear reports and updates form some city officers, though some of those reports could be limited to “No report.”

But last and foremost, they will take a series of votes needed to ensure that the city can keep functioning.

Shortly before the meeting’s adjournment, during the report of its Finance Committee—the only city council committee still meeting regularly during the current pandemic—the council will be asked to approve the minutes of that committee’s March 26 meeting, as well as its Line Item Budget Report, Fund Summary for Claims, Budget vs. Actual Report and Claims by Vendors Report.

Though mere formalities that the council sees to quickly almost every month, those approvals will allow the city to pay its bills and keep its proverbial doors open, even as the doors to City Hall remain locked to walk in visitors in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus that can lead to the potentially deadly COVID-19 infection.

City administrators and staff members continue to work in City Hall during regular business hours, as do members of the city’s Water & Sewer and Street & Alley crews out in the field, keeping the city functioning.

The council tonight is also scheduled to get a report from Mayor Mike Klakken, and from city officers and boards. Though none is likely to last long, as none have submitted any specific items for the meeting’s agenda or its packet—which includes only the Finance Committee reports and minutes, along with the meeting’s brief agenda.

The meeting will end with its traditional period of public comment during which anyone can present written or oral testimony on “items of significant public interest not on the agenda but within the jurisdiction of the city.”

Though everyone is urged to respect the health concerns of those in attendance and observe the tenets of social distancing during the meeting.

To view that agenda and packet, go to www.dillonmt. org and click on the Agendas & Minutes tab at the left side of the page.

For more information call 683-4245 during regular business hours.