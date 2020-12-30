Dillon City Council closes out 2020

At its final regularly scheduled meeting of 2020, the Dillon City Council, among other things, approved letting the city go out of 2020 with a series of bangs and heard about plans to keep the city from going to pot in 2021.

“It came up last night at zoning with regard to the new recreational marijuana law,” said City Attorney Jim Dolan during his report to the council at the Dec. 16 meeting.

“The citizen’s initiative that will be codified into law does contain a provision for local governments to regulate their recreational marijuana for health, safety and welfare—which means zoning,” noted Dolan of the votes by Montanans in November endorsing the legalization of marijuana for recreational use by those aged 21-and-older, with numerous restrictions applying that the City of Dillon may add to for locals.

“So, I do think we would have the authority to do that. That law is going into effect soon, and it may be a matter to where an emergency ordinance might be appropriate, if that’s what council deems necessary,” added Dolan.

“We will have that on the Zoning agenda as soon as possible in January,” stated City Councilperson and Zoning Commission member Raymond Graham.

“Hopefully, we can get that approved without an emergency ordinance, which would take longer to put into effect,” said Graham.

“If we speed things through, hopefully, in January, we will have an answer.”

The answer to another question the city council faced last week came after a debate lasting more than a half-hour that covered a wide-range of topics and concerns.

But ultimately, the Dillon City Council provided the answer of ‘yes’ to a recommendation from its Finance Committee to purchase a service plan of $439.89 per month from Verizon for 11 cell phones the company is providing local police officers at no cost.

“This is over and above the normal police budget—this is an ongoing expense,” noted City Council President Don Hand of the monthly service plan hit on the city budget.

“So, where is this in the budget?” wondered Councilperson Mary Jo O’Rourke.

“It’s not,” replied Hand.

“So, where will this be taken out of? What will be cut?” wondered O’Rourke.

“It will come out of reserves....I don’t think the chief can take it out of his operating budget anyplace,” said Hand.

“No, this will have to be an add-on,” said Dillon Police Chief Don Guiberson, adding that the money through funds the federal government is granting local police as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed earlier this year by Congress in response to economic hardships brought on by the pandemic.

The local extent of those economic hardships served as the topic of a brief debate between Klakken and O’Rourke during the report from City Treasurer Karen

“I myself, I would not be surprised to see a 20-30 percent decrease,” estimated Klakken of the potential drop in city tax revenues due to the pandemic.

“But that is also why we put in for a lot of money on the CARES Act,” said Klakken, who estimated CARES could provide local government enough money to pay its bills for around a third of the

“Mr. Mayor, I think that we all have to recognize that in Beaverhead County, our major employers—all our major employers—were deemed ‘essential’ workers and essential workplaces, and so they kept working and they kept their same payroll and same numbers of workers, and that is why our county has not seen....a decrease in the amount of taxes that are paid,” said O’Rourke.

“Some small businesses, in terms of restaurants and bars, have been very affected by the virus, bur our major players have not been affected,” commented O’Rourke.

“I don’t think you can say right now how much has been affected. At least I’ve not seen any numbers,” responded Klakken.

“The other thing you have to remember is most of our major employers are government agencies. They rely upon taxes,” added Klakken.

“Barrett Minerals, the hospital, the Forest Service, the university,’ interjected O’Rourke.

“All of them are government agencies getting their money from tax money, the only one is Barrett Minerals is not,” responded Klakken.

“The hospital is not,” asserted O’Rourke.

“The hospital is getting a lot of tax breaks, and they do get some tax money, but not enough to operate, I agree,” said Klakken.

“They get just a few thousand dollars in tax money,” said O’Rourke.

“I think they get two mills, which is about $40,000,” replied Klakken.

Hand brought up how the area’s tourism industry has been harmed by the pandemic, and Klakken talked briefly about how pandemic restrictions have hurt revenue for local restaurants and bars.

In the early stages of its Dec. 16 meeting, the Dillon City Council approved a recommendation by Guiberson to commerorate the final hours of 2020 and first hour of 2021 with a bang.

The council okayed the chief of police’s suggestion to waive enforcement of the city’s prohibition on the use of fireworks for eight hours—from 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, to 1 a.m. on Jan. 1.

The waiver will only apply for this difficult year, which Guiberson felt deserved a special exit.

“I am sure,” Guiberson told the council, “you will join me in wishing 2020 good riddance.”

The Dillon City Council is next scheduled to meet next Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in City Council Chambers, 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon.