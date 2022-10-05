Dillon City Council abandons ‘special’ Monday meeting

A misnomer shrouded in confusion based on a dubiousity, the Dillon City Council meeting on Monday unraveled quickly into a near nothingness.

With all eight members of the city council and a full slate of city officers present, the meeting adjourned shortly after it started.

Dubbed a “regular” city council meeting by its agenda, the Monday meeting proved too irregular for it to continue for long.

“This has to do with this being noticed as a regular meeting on Monday,” said former Mayor Mike Klakken, raising a point of order about the meeting just after it got started at 7 p.m. by his successor, Mayor John McGinley.

“If you look at your ordinance, 2.08.060, we must have a regular meeting on the first and third Wednesday,” continued Klakken on city ordinances addressing when regular council meetings must be held.

“That pretty much implies if you don’t have one, then you don’t get a regular meeting. And if you look under ‘special sessions’ on 2.08.095, you can get a special session going, but you must “state the object of the meeting and no other subject must be considered at such a meeting,” read Klakken from the section of city ordinance on the books since 1998.

“So, when you have a special meeting, you have one subject,” continued Klakken, perhaps the city’s leading expert of local law as it pertains to the operation of local government.

“Last meeting,” continued Klakken, “it was said you were going to have a special meeting, and the one subject was going to approve—or discuss and approve—the change order, so they can get paid,” said Klakken of Change Order #6 related to work by Mungas on the city’s waterline replacement project.

“You can’t really have a regular meeting now,” asserted Klakken.

“The reason is because it’s an ordinance— ordinance takes two votes of the council with a 30-day wait,” said Klakken, citing the prescribed process to override existing ordinance.

“So, really, you’ve gotta be careful now, in my opinion, because you’re going to be making decisions off more than just one subject,” said Klakken, referring to the intended Monday meetings intended agenda, which looked as full as that of a regular city council meeting.

City Council President Don Hand urged the council to address the subject of the Mungas change order.

“We can discuss Change Order #6, even though it says ‘Odor,’” suggested Hand, pointing out a typo on a topic that did raise a stink at a recent city meeting.

The council did approve the report of its Finance Committee for September that included the paying of bills, but not Change Order #6.

And following that swift, unanimous vote, about 10 minutes after it began, the meeting adjourned, joining the ranks of the shortest regular Dillon City Council meetings on record.

Doomed to an early demise because it was not regular at all.