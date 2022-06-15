Dillon candidate up for Montana Supreme Court

Dillon resident (and current Public Service Commissioner) James Brown will face-off against incumbent Justice Ingrid Gustafson for a seat on the Montana Supreme Court.

For State Supreme Court Justice, Current Public Service Commissioner and challenger James Brown was in second place at 36%, and Michael F. McMahon received 15% of the vote. In Beaverhead County, Brown received the most votes in that race with 1,287 compared to 866 for Gustafson.

“I’m humbled to see this level of support for my candidacy from Montanans residing all across the Treasure State, and to have earned your trust as we work together to restore faith in our judiciary system and in the rule of law,” Brown said in a press release. “Montanans have made it overwhelmingly clear that they want a justice that will protect our constitutional rights and our way of life, and that’s exactly what I will accomplish as your next justice.

“As a constitutional conservative, I am the only candidate in this race who will always follow the Constitution and the law as it is written—not make law from the bench—and I will proudly defend our constitutional rights, freedoms, and liberties,” he added.

For the second seat up on the Montana Supreme Court, Incumbent Jim Rice received 187,878 votes (76%) to challenger Bill D’Alton’s 24%. In Beaverhead County, Rice received 1,852 total votes to D’Alton’s 430. Incumbent Justice Ingrid Gustafson received themost votes statewide, with 125,531 votes and 48%.

Ryan K. Zinke (35,241, 42%) edged out Al “Doc” Olszewski (33,633, 40%) for the Republican nomination for the new House seat for U.S. Representative District 1. In Beaverhead County, Olszewski beat out Zinke 983-848. On the Democratic side, Monica Tranel received the nod with 36,829 votes and 65% of the vote against candidates Cora Neumann (27%) and Tom Winter (8%). In Beaverhead County, Tranel received 300 votes, or 63% of that vote.

For U.S. Representative District 2, Incumbent Matt Rosendale nabbed the Republican nomination, with 73,140 votes (75%). Other Republican challengers include Kyle Austin (12%), James Boyette and Charles A. Walkingchild (both 6% of the vote). On the Democratic ballot, Penny Ronning received 21,887 votes, or 58%, against Mark Sweeney (22%) and Skylar Williams (18%). Libertarian candidate Sam Rankin is also in that race, receiving 947 votes (43%), compared to candidates Samuel Thomas (25%) and Roger Roots (24%).

Statewide voter turnout was 39.20%.