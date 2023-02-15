Dillon boys sweep good foes

The Dillon Beavers swept East Helena and Frenchtown on the road to close out the regular season at 13-5 and third in the Southwestern A. The 52-52 overtime win at Frenchtown kept Dillon out of the play-in game rotation that will play out Thursday and Saturday.

Dillon will face the second-seed from the Northwest to open the Western A.

DILLON 62, EAST HELENA49 Dillon scoring – Carter Curnow 17, Kee Christiansen 0, Damon Skradski 0, Max Davis 7, Eli Nourse 13, Tyler Lagunas 3, Treyton Graham 8, Cooper Anderson 0, Parker Puyear 0, Kyler Engellant 14. Halftime – 32-25, Dillon. Dillon three-pointers (9-18) – Curnow 1-3, Davis 1-3, Nourse 3-4, Lagunas 0-2, Graham 2-3, Engellant 2-3. Rebounds (25) – Nourse 7, Engellant 6. Steals (11) – Nourse 3, Graham 3. Assists (14) – Nourse 7. Blocks (2) –Engellant 2. Turnovers - Dil 9, E. Helena 16.

DILLON 52, FRENCHTOWN 51 OT Dillon scoring – Carter Curnow 14, Kee Christiansen 0, Caden Hansen 3, Max Davis 8, Eli Nourse 6, Tyler Lagunas 0, Treyton Graham 3, Kyler Engellant 18. Halftime – 25-23, Dillon. Dillon three-pointers (7-23) – Curnow 1-4, Christiansen 0-1, Davis 1-2, Nourse 01, Lagunas 0-2, Graham 1-5, Engellant 4-8. Rebounds (26) – Davis 8, Curnow 4. Steals (11) – Nourse 3. Assists (9) – Nourse 3. Blocks (2) – Christiansen 1, Graham 1. Turnovers - Dil 14, Frenchtown 19.

Southwestern A Final Standings Butte Central 12-0 17-1 Hamilton 9-3 14-3 Dillon 8-4 13-5 Frenchtown 6-6 11-6 East Helena 4-8 7-11 Corvallis 2-7 6-9 Stevensville 0-10 0-16