Dillon boys second at state A track

The Dillon Beaver track and field team bounced in and out of the top 3 during Saturday’s final day of the two-day state A meet at Laurel, before making a final push late in the day into second place in the final team standings.

“That has been a goal of ours all season long was to come away with some state hardware and I think this weekend was the epitome of a true team effort,” said Dillon head coach Jeremy Anderson. “I think if you look at all of the things we were able to accomplish throughout the year, this was truly our best team effort of the year. We put together big points as a team and I couldn’t be happier for the finish.”

The key athlete in the run to the hardware was Treyton Anderson, a junior and the coaches son. Anderson dominated both hurdle races, his best events, and by the end of the two-day meet, Treyton had competed in seven events with 11 outings including preliminary rounds, and he came away with the maximum seven medals.

“That is kind of what I’m best at, that was fun,” said Anderson of his gold medals in the hurdles. “I didn’t have a great start (110s), but I felt like it was a pretty good race. I didn’t hit any hurdles and I was definitely happy that I won. The 300s were cool going 1-2 with Daxon and Caden (Hansen, a sophomore) getting sixth.”

Anderson added a fourth in the 200 meters, a fifth in both the 100 meters and the long jump, and he ran a leg on each of the relays, with the 4X100 getting fourth and the 4X400 getting fifth.

Callahan Hoffman, a junior, began his journey to the state discus title the first week of the season. He improved each and every week, and when he crossed paths with Hamilton’s Tyler Burrows, a senior, he was not going to get first. That pattern played out again at the division meet.

“He beat me at divisional and I said I would get him at state,” said Hoffman, who relegated Burrows to second place. “It was just practicing what I did wrong the meet before. Coach Moreni was helping me, telling me what I was doing wrong and then helping me fix it.”

Daxon Graham and Cole Truman were Dillon’s only seniors. Both played on the state runner-up basketball team (along with Hoffman), and were true team leaders per coach Anderson.

Graham had battled ankle injuries through the season and nearly went down in the 110 hurdles. He pulled everything together in the 300 hurdles and ran to second place behind his teammate.

“I’ve been preparing for it all year,” said Graham. “That was my race and I was hoping to do well at state so I did a lot of 300 and 400 meter springs in practice. It was my last race and I just gave it my all.”

Truman looked like the state title favorite early in the season, particularly when he threw over 170 feet in the javelin, winning a bet with his position coach Brandon Feguson and the right to give Ferguson an early season haircut.

When Truman’s fortunes turned down late in the season as he weathered a sore arm, it was Ferguson who earned the clippers when Truman didn’t win divisional and the coach took to Truman’s long locks and gave him a mullet.

Truman said he positioned himself for a medal at state by refocusing on technique. He fired the javelin 165 feet for a silver medal, helping his team to second in the team standings.

About that mullet? Truman looked very distinct at the state meet with a crew cut on top and what was once flowing locks, the foundation of his new hair style. With graduation the day after the track meet he received yet another haircut.

“I was rockin’ the mullet at state,” said Truman on Sunday. “But for graduation, mom forced me to cut it off.”

The place winning relays were aided by freshman off the bench. Eli Nourse had been the first leg runner in both, but an injury limited him to one race at state. Cooper Anderson filled in on the 4X100 in the prelims, joining freshman Kee Christiansen, Treyton and Daxon Graham. In the 4X400, freshman Max Davis filled in, running with multi-medal winning sophomore Caden Hansen, Treyton and Daxon Graham.

Class A State Track and Field Meet at Laurel Boys’ team scores – Hamilton 87, Dillon 61, Hardin 53, Laurel 50, Billings Central 44, Frenchtown 39, Whitefish 32, Libby 23, Ronan 22, Corvallis 21, Stevensville 20, Sidney 17, Glendive 13, Livingston 11, Lewisstown 10, Columbia Falls 8, Polson 6, Browning 6, East Helena 4.

State champions and Dillon place winners:

100 Meters – 1. Brock Ping, Bilings Central, 11.13. 5. Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 11.44. 200 Meters – 1. Hunter Bear Cloud, Hardin, 22.13. 4. Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 22.84. 400 Meters – 1. Jay Beagle, Libby, 49.38. 800 Meters – 1. Colter Kirkland, Hamilton, 1:56.85. 1600 Meters – 1. Colter Kirkland, Hamilton, 4:29.05. 3200 Meters – 1. Lane Cole, Hamilton, 9:49.00. 110m Hurdles – 1. Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 15.02. 300m Hurdles – 1. Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 39.91. 2. Daxon Graham, Dillon, 41.15. 4x100 Relay – 1. Laurel (Jack Waddel, Eli Aby, Beau Dantic, Jakob Webinger), 42.79. 4. Dillon (Eli Nourse, Kee Christinansen, Treyton Anderson, Daxon Graham), 43.82. 4x400 Relay – 1. Hardin (Paul Little Light, Jayden Tillman, Alduran Takes Enemy, Hunter Bear Cloud) 3:25.33. 5. Dillon (Caden Hansen, Daxon Graham, Max Davis, Treyton Anderson), 3:32.38. Shot Put –1. Talon Holmquist, Whitefish, 52-03.50. Discus – 1. Callahan Hoffman, Dillon, 147-07. Javelin – 1. Kellan Beller, Stevensville, 169-07. 2. Cole Truman, Dillon, 165-00. High Jump – 1. Derek Damjanovich, Billings Central, 6-02.00. Pole Vault – 1. Carter Bartz, Livingston, 13-06.00. Long Jump – 1. Jakob Webinger, Laurel, 20-09.25. 5. Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 20-06.50. Triple Jump –1. Gabe Menicke, Whitefish, 44-03.00.