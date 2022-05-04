Dillon boys, girls second at Tomich Invite

The rest of the state has yet to see the full brunt of Dillon’s track and field talent. Coach Jeremy Anderson, in an effort to keep his athletes healthy and fresh, does not push them to go in all events, all out, at all meets. Instead, he’ll have the athletes do some events one meet and other meets the next meet, breaking the burden into two days similar to a state track and field meet.

The Butte Central John Tomich Invitational on Saturday was a great example. Ainsley Shipman did not compete in many of her regular events but did run the 100 meters for the first time this season, and won.

Treyton Anderson, a senior with the state best times in 200 meters, both hurdle races, and as a member of the 4X400 relay, ran for the first time since middle school in the 400 meters. He won the race in a Class A best for this season, 50.14. He improved his all-class best and school record best time in the 200 meters to 22.04. He just recently wrested the record from Troy Andersen. Andersen enjoys Class A best times in five events.

Callahan Hoffman had his best put of the shot this season to win the event at the Tomich and then improved from second to first in the all-class rating with a discus throw of 165-08 to win the event at Butte.

Gavin Garrison, a junior competing in track for the first time since middle school, has become an integral part of Dillon’s top-ranked 4X400 meter relay team, and improved his standings in the 800 meters with a third place finish.

Kyle Jones is becoming a threat in the javelin with a second place finish, while Treyton Graham continues to show potential in the pole vault.

Shipman and sisters Jordyn and Sydney Petersen racked up big points in the hurdles, Sydney won the triple and Lauryn was second in the pole vault.

Dillon hosts their own invitational this Saturday at Vigilante Field.

John Tomich Invitational at Charlie Merrifield Track,

Bulldog Memorial Stadium, Butte Boys team scores – Laurel 99, Dillon 77, Livingston 75, Butte 74, Frenchtown 43, Boulder 42, Townsend 27, Butte Central 21, East Helena 20, Manhattan 16, Manhattan Christian 15, Ronan 10, Philipsburg 4, Anaconda 2, Whitehall 1, Three Forks 1.

Boys Results

Event champions and Dillon place winners:

100 Meters – 1. Jakob Webinger, Laurel, 11.16. 200 Meters – 1. Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 22.04. 400 Meters – 1. Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 50.14. 7. Max Davis, Dillon, 56.09.

800 Meters – 1. Andrew Durgan, Liv, 2:03.47. 3. Gavin Garrison, Dillon, 2:06.32. 5. Ben Steadman, Dillon, 2:08.81. 1600 Meters – 1. Oren Arthun, M.C., 4:46.75.’ 3200 Meters – 1. Charlie Serafin, Liv, 10:44.20.

110m Hurdles – 1. Gavin Vandenacre, Townsend, 15.56. 300m Hurdles – 1. Braden Morris, Boulder, 41.34. 5. Treyton Graham, Dillon, 42.97. 6. Caden Hansen, Dillon, 43.22.

4x100 Relay – 1. Laurel, 42.93. 6. Dillon (), 45.16. 4x400 Relay – 1. Dillon (), 3:36.72.

Shot Put – 1. Callahan Hoffman, Dillon, 45-03.00. 5. Connor Curnow, Dillon, 44-04.00. Discus – 1. Callahan Hoffman, Dillon, 165-08. 7. Ryleigh Plovanic, Dillon, 124-02. Javelin – 1. Casey Kautzman, Butte, 162-06. 2. Kyle Jones, Dillon, 159-08. 5. Kee Christiansen, Dillon, 141-07.

High Jump – 1. Payton Cates, Ronan, 6-04.00. Pole Vault – 1. Carter Bartz, Liv, 14-00.00. 5. Treyton Graham, Dillon, 11-06.00. Long Jump – 1. Payton Kokot, Liv, 21-09.00. Triple Jump – 1. Payton Kokot, Liv, 42-01.50. 6. Cayden Sevalstad, Dillon, 39-03.00. Girls team scores – Laurel 125, Dillon 84, Frenchtown 50, Butte Central 40, Three Forks 34, Townsend 33, Anaconda 32 Butte 28, Livingston 16, Ronan 16, Philipsburg 15, Whitehall 11, East Helena 10, Boulder 10, Manhattan 8, Manhattan Christian 8.

Event champions and Dillon place winners:

100 Meters – 1. Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 12.99.

200 Meters – 1 Alyse Aby, Laurel, 26.65.

400 Meters – 1. Alyse Aby, Laurel, 1:00.72.

400 Meters – 1. Sannah Windy Boy, Laurel, 1:09.73.

800 Meters – 1. Olivia Heiner, Ronan, 2:37.18. 5. Faye Holland, Dillon, 2:41.25.

1600 Meters – 1. Emma Stolte, Townsend, 5:26.69. 7. Faye Holland, Dillon, 5:59.92.

3200 Meters – 1. Ruby Smith, Laurel, 14:12.83.

100m Hurdles – 1. Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 16.34. 2. Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 16.34. 5. Sydney Petersen, Dillon, 17.49.

300m Hurdles – 1. Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 46.32. 2. Lauryn Petersen, Dillon, 48.80. 5. Riley McCoy, Dillon, 52.87. 6. Fayth Clarno, Dillon, 53.05.

4x100 Relay – 1. Laurel, 51.55. 4. Dillon (), 53.64.

4x400 Relay – 1. Laurel, 4:12.62. Dillon (), 4:23.09. 3. Dillon B (), 4:32.98.

Shot Put – 1. Sadie Smith, Ftown, 38- 06.00.

Discus – 1. Kayla Botkin, Ftown, 132- 10.

Javelin – 1. Daeja Fike, Laurel, 125-08.

High Jump – 1. Montana Pierson, E. Helena, 4-10.00. 4. Amber Santos, Dillon, 4-08.00.

Pole Vault – 1. Charlie Ham, Ftown, 10-00.00. 3T. Lauryn Petersen, Dillon, 8-06.00. 6. Atlee Button, Dillon, 8-06.00.

Long Jump – 1. Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 17-00.00.

Triple Jump – 1. Sydney Petersen, Dillon, 35-08.25. 4. Quincee Anderson, Dillon, 32-03.00.