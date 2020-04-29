Dillon BLM to conduct prescribed burn this week

If you see smoke in the air near Dillon this week, don’t fret: the Bureau of Land Management is planning prescribed burns in the next few days.

The burns are planned for the following areas:

* East Grasshopper, about 20 miles west of Dillon. The burn areas of about 445 acres are adjacent to the west and east forks of Dyce Creek.

* Muddy Creek, about 15 miles northwest of Lima. The burn areas are adjacent to the McNinch Creek drainage and are about 925 acres.

The proposed treatments are part of a larger national wildfire reduction strategy guided by President Trump’s Executive Order 13855 – Promoting Active Management of America’s Forests, Rangelands, and Other Federal Lands to Improve Conditions and Reduce Wildfire Risk, as well as Secretary’s Order 3372 – Reducing Wildfire Risks on Department of the Interior Land through Active Management. The two orders direct Department of the Interior and Department of Agriculture agencies to implement policies to improve forest and rangeland management practices by reducing hazardous fuel loads, mitigating fire risk and ensuring the safety and stability of local communities through active management on forests and range lands.