Dillon Beaver football opens Friday at Frenchtown

Zach McRae enters his third year as Dillon Beaver head football coach excited about the opportunity to see his team hit the field and play ball. His squad has improved each season from a playoff qualifier to a state semifinalist. This year he is giddy with excitement about just having the opportunity to put his team on a field of play.

“There’s a lot of excitement around here about playing football,” said McRae. “When you take a step back and realize that it is not the reality in a lot of places in the U.S. We just really enjoy playing football.”

The team will be loaded in the skill positions and developing on the offensive line. A slew of talented speedsters return with experience to give Dillon a quick strike scoring ability out of their spread offense sets.

Senior Jace Fitzgerald, an early commit to Montana State University, takes over the reins at quarterback for Dillon. Fitzgerald will join his brother and a slew of other former Beavers suiting up for the Bobcats, when they do indeed get to play again.

“Jace has been doing an awesome job getting himself ready both physically and mentally,” said McRae of his pass thrower. “On top of baseball, he was still throwing in the summer, honing his skill. We’re confident in his ability as a leader.”

Returning running back Michael Hupp thrived a year ago in a committee approach to the position. This year the senior will be the lead back.

Dillon is loaded at receiver with Cole Truman, a 6-5 senior, on the outside and bringing a ton of receptions and experience from previous campaigns. Jonny Resier filled in as a slot receiver a year ago, particularly after Fitzgerald went down with injury. Resier will take throws from the slot. The receiver with the ability to become a game breaker could be Jon Kirkley, a junior with great speed, hands and attitude. Kirkley will lineup out wide.

Connor Curnow, 6-2, 190, moves over from the quarterback position group to take on the tight end position on offense. The athlete will also start at inside linebacker in Dillon’s 3-4 defensive alignment.

A pair of talented freshmen will man key back-up roles. Kee Christiansen will play quarterback and Kale Konen joins the running back crew, along with Hupp and juniors Jack Gibson and Connor Vezina.

“Our skill positions are the strength of our football team,” said McRae. “We’re a hair thin on the line, but we have guys who have some playing time and we have a lot of guys that have paid the price in the weight room this summer. There is going to be a learning curve, some growing pains.”

On the offensive line, the returning leader will be guard Carson McGinley (6-0, 220).

“He is definitely the leader, the one holdover from a really solid offensive line. He is definitely going to anchor the front.”

Getting time on the offensive side are all-state defenders from a year ago Tynan Ostler (6-3, 220) and Zeke Ellis ((6-1, 280). Another surprise on the line at the guard position will be transfer Matea Martinez (5-9, 230), a junior from Long Island, New York.

In contrast, Frenchtown, Dillon’s Friday night opponent, lost a top skill player and all-state safety who transferred to one of the Missoula schools.

Dillon’s defense, as always, will be nasty. Up front, Ellis will play the nose in the 3-4 scheme, with 6-7 Callahan Hoffman at one defensive end and Ostler at the other side.

On the backside, Michael Hupp and Fitzgerald will start at safety, with a three-man rotation of Eli Nourse, Trayton Anderson and Daxon Graham at cornerback.

Linebackers will include Kirkley and Reiser on the outside with Curnow manning one of the inside linebacker positions.