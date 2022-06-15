Dillon area drug crimes surging

In the past few years, more people relocated to southwest Montana to escape the perils and pressures of living in more densely populated areas.

The frequency of crimes related to substance abuse began spiking around the same time in Dillon.

And like the influx of new residents, those crimes continue surging in the area.

That’s likely not a coincidence, according to the city’s top law enforcement official.

“Ever since COVID, more people are moving here out of bigger cities, to Montana and to Dillon,” Dillon Police Chief Jeremy Alvarez told the Tribune this week.

“Sometimes, when people move into smaller communities, they bring problems with them,” noted Alvarez, a tenyear veteran of the local police force.

“We’re seeing it in drug crimes,” said Alvarez, pointing to a recent increase in driving under the influence of marijuana as one example.

“We are seeing more prescription-pill crimes—whether overusing and driving under the influence of prescription pills or fraudulently obtaining them,” added Alvrez, who got elevated from assistant chief to police chief two weeks ago.

“And we’re seeing a lot more methamphetamine and fentanyl use. Fentanyl is a real popular one,” said Alvarez, of a particularly troubling trend.

“We’ve seen a huge increase in fentanyl statewide, basically nationwide,” Alavrez advised the city council earlier this month.

“And that is the scary one, because fentanyl will kill you if it is not properly administered medically,” said Alvarez of the opiod developed as a prescription pain management tool that has grown popular as an illegally obtained and abused drug.

“People are selling meth laced with fentanyl, and that will kill you,” said Alvarez, citing recent overdose deaths in Beaverhead County.

“We are stuck in the middle of two places—Idaho Falls and Butte—that are having a pandemic of fentanyl overdoes,” reported Alvarez.

“A growing number of Montanans are dying from fentanyl overdoses, and we must act quickly and with compassion to prevent more deaths,” read a press release issued last week by the state Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS) and Montana Medical Association (MMA).

“The MMA also applauds DPHHS’ efforts to expand access to naloxone rescue kits. Naloxone is a life-saving FDAapproved medicine that can reverse an opioid overdose,” read the release, which also advocated for “decreasing barriers to accessing life-saving medication-assisted treatment (MAT), using all of the three medications approved by the FDA for this indication (buprenorphine, methadone, and ER-naltrexone), and developing a public education program to decrease stigma that prevents patients from seeking treatment.”

Alvarez said area law enforcement is also seeing an uptick in crimes related to drug use.

“Most recently, we’ve had several storage units burglarized. People are stealing things and selling them to buy drugs,” asserted Alvarez, who said locals can do their part in fighting the increase in illegal overdose deaths, illegal drug use and related crimes by steering clear of illegal drug use—and by just being good citizens.

“In Dillon, we’ve always looked out for one another. But there are a lot of new people in town, so things have changed,” said Alvarez, who urged those who see others suffering from the effects of illegal drug use to get the victims to the local community health center for treatment.

“And please lock your doors and windows—of your car and you house. Do everything you can to prevent criminals from having easy access to your car or cellphone, the spare change on the seat in your vehicle. They will steal anything the can get their hands on, so prevent that easy access. We have seen vehicles stolen from the grocery store parking lot. We’ve seen vehicles stolen from the hospital and from people’s driveways,” recalled Alvarez of a spate of vehicle thefts in recent years.

“Just don’t give criminals that easy opportunity to take advantage of you,” said Alvarez, who added that basic community consideration can also play a huge role in prevention.

“And continue to watch out for your neighbors. It’s nice to know that your neighbors are there to help you,” said Alvarez.

“That’s the best part of Dillon—we have that community sense, so let’s keep it that way, no matter how many new people move in. Welcome new people, but at the same time, make sure you lock your doors, and stay safe,” said Alvarez, who oversees a local police department of a dozen officers.

“The police can’t be everywhere, so when citizens come forward and report these crimes, we are grateful. That way we can respond appropriately.”

Alvarez said those looking to report about ongoing crimes or other public safety emergencies should call 9-1-1, while nonemergency tips and other calls can go through the regular local police phone line at 683-3701.

“If it’s two in the morning or two in the afternoon, we always have someone on duty.”