Dillon advances 6 boys, 2 girls to State A mats

The Dillon wrestling team placed three wrestlers in championship matches Saturday in Polson at the Western A Divisional Tournament, with freshman Logan Barnes emerging as Dillon’s only champion. Hunter Barnes, Logan’s older brother and a senior, fell to an injury in his championship match and defaulted to second place and his state tourney bid in jeopardy. Faye Holland, a sophomore, became Dillon’s first girl to advance to a divisional title match. She lost to the top-ranked girl in class A, Katie Dolence of Ronan.

“He had to injury default in the final,” said Dillon coach T.J. Nelson of Hunter’s bad luck. “He was wrestling really well all tournament and he hit his shoulder on a roll through out of bounds. I don’t know at this point where we’re at but the good news is the X-rays came back negative. There is nothing to rule him out, but we just don’t know yet.”

In Logan’s title match versus Corbin Long of Frenchtown, a coach’s kid, the excitement of the match rocked the gym according to Nelson.

“There were some roll throughs and some scrambles in the first round that were unbelievable,” said the coach. “They had the whole crowd on its feet, they really went at each other. Logan came out ahead on every scramble.”

In a match versus a tough opponent, Logan managed a 13-2 major decision.

Faye Holland lost her title match to the top-ranked girl in Class A. Clancy Setzer placed third and Tyler Gibson fifth on the girls’ side.

Freshman Hank Hagenbarth placed third with just one loss, and freshman Andrew Frecker finished fifth at 103. Other state qualifiers include Neal Brandon, and Tel Holland.

Western A Divisional Wrestling Tourney at Polson Boys team scores – Columbia Falls 290.5, Frenchtown 275.5, Ronan 220, Corvallis 149, Libby 138, Hamilton 131.5, Dillon 102, Browning 89, Whitefish 74, East Helena 56, Polson 31, Stevensville 28, Butte Central 17. Dillon results: 103 – Andrew Frecker (32-14) placed 5th and scored 14.0 team points. Champ round 1: Pinned Conan Holmes (Butte Central), 3:59. Quarterfinal - pinned by Ian Dillard (Ronan), 0:44. Cons. Round 2 - Pinned Eli Erdahl (East Helena), 2:41. Cons. Round 3 - won by disqualification over Jack Holmes (Butte Central). Cons. Semi - pinned by August Courville (Ronan), 2:44. 5th Place Match - won by forfeit over Ian Dillard (Ronan) .

113 – Logan Barnes (41-4) placed 1st and scored 29.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - pinned Travis Nygard (Frenchtown), 1:22. Quarterfinal - pinned Prestin Connelly (Browning), 1:53. Semifinal - pinned Luc Cheff (Ronan), 1:24. 1st Place Match - Won by major decision over Corbin Long (Frenchtown), 13-2.

120 – Neal Brandon (8-16) placed 5th and scored 10.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - dec. Cash Byrd (Columbia Falls), 5-1. Quarterfinal - dec. Tyson Lake (Ronan), 11-6. Semifinal - Pinned by Ridge Cote (Ronan), 0:22. Cons. Semi - maj. dec. by Todd Whitescarver (Stevensville) , 12-3). 5th Place Match - maj. dec. Tyson Lake (Ronan), 9-0.

126 – Hunter Barnes (37-4) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Bye. Quarterfinal - Pinned Ben White (Corvallis), 0:59. Semifinal - Dec. Cole Johnson (Frenchtown), 8-3. 1st Place Match - lost by inj. default to Tyler Gilfry (Columbia Falls), 2:28.

132 – Tucker Crowe (2-16). Champ. Round 1 - Pinned by James Holmes (Butte Central), 5:27. Cons. Round 1 - pinned by Alex Burckhard (East Helena), 2:23.

152 – Hank Hagenbarth (37-8) placed 3rd and scored 20.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Bye. Quarterfinal - Pinned Dominque McKay (Ronan), 3:18. Semifinal - pinned by Josiah Kilman (Columbia Falls), 3:05. Cons. Semi - Pinned Daniel Peterson (Polson), 2:58. 3rd Place Match - Pinned Brody Hardy (Frenchtown), 0:22.

160 – Tel Holland (33-17) placed 6th and scored 9.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - pinned Jeffery Berryman (Stevensville), 3:06. Quarterfinal Dec. Henry Bennetts (Whitefish), 11-8. Semifinal - pinned by Justin Windauer (Columbia Falls), 0:32. Cons. Semi pinned by Branch Martin (Frenchtown), 2:59. 5th Place Match - Dec. by Henry Bennetts (Whitefish), 4-0.

170 – Troy Anderson (9-21). Champ. Round 1 - pinned by James Warner (Libby) , 0:19. Cons. Round 1 - Bye. Cons. Round 2 - pinned by Brady Hout (Ronan), 1:56.

205 – Beaudry Payne (31-16). Champ. Round 1 - pinned by Brody Harris (Frenchtown), 2:34. Cons. Round 1 - Bye. Cons. Round 2 - Pinned by Trevor Lewis (Hamilton) 2, 0:34.

Girls team scores – Ronan 181, Polson 134.5, Browning 114, Corvallis 93, Frenchtown 83, Columbia Falls 63, Dillon 50, Hamilton 41, East Helena 40, Whitefish 14, Butte Central 6, Libby 0, Stevensville 0. Dillon results: 114 – Clancy Setzer (11-14) placed 3rd and scored 17.0 team points. Quarterfinal - Pinned Maddilyn Huffine (Polson), 0:59. Semifinal - pinned by Landyn Hughes (Ronan), 3:01 Cons. Semi Maj. dec. Gracie Fullmer (Ronan), 14-0. 3rd Place Match - pinned Kacee French (Corvallis), 2:53.

120 – Tyler Gibson (12-23) placed 5th and scored 10.0 team points. Quarterfinal - pinned by Destiny Finley (Ronan), 5:06. Cons. Round 1 - Pinned Emily Williams (Browning), 2:36. Cons. Semi - pinned by Sam Bennetts (Whitefish), 3:20. 5th Place Match - Pinned Paris Jerome (Columbia Falls), 2:13.

126 – Faye Holland (36-7) placed 2nd and scored 23.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Pinned Jaici Watt (Columbia Falls), 0:31. Quarterfinal - Pinned Peyton Boggs (Hamilton), 0:38. Semifinal - Maj. decision over Malia Gergen (Frenchtown), 12-0. 1st Place Match pinned by Katie Dolence (Ronan),3:37.