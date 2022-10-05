Dillon 8th grader 11th at State A golf

Dillon 8th grader Skylar LaPierre fired back-to-back scores of 96, her career best score, to tie for 11th place at the Montana Class A State Golf Tournament. LaPierre’s effort earned her all-state honors and puts her in position to potentially become Dillon’s first five-time allstate selection in any sport.

This year the Montana High School Association has allowed 8th graders to compete at the high school level under certain conditions. For Dillon, the girls golf team was short one varsity player, allowing LaPierre to compete.

For the Dillon boys, Parker Puyear tied for 41st with a score of 183, and Ray Morrison finished 48th with a twoday total of 187.

“Parker and Ray struggled a little bit, but I’m proud of them for making it to state three out of four years,” said Dillon coach Justin Roberts.

Montana State A Golf Tournament at Hamilton Golf Cllub Girls’ team scores – Polson 379-374–753, Frenchtown 400-388–788, Laurel 401-403–804, Billings Central 406-408–814, Livingston 420-- 437–857, Sidney 428452–880, Ronan 490426–916.

Girls’ Top 15 (All Sate): 1, (Medalist) Katie Lewis, Frenchtown, 77-76– 153. 2, Karsyn Swigart, Miles City, 86-84–170. 3, Ashley Maki, Polson 87-87–174. 4, Kiaralynn Weidinger, Lockwood, 92-90–182. 5, Josi, Haugen, Billings Central, 94-90–184. T6, Alyssa Pretty on Top, Ronan, 92-93–185. T6, Emma Hollingsworth, Hamilton, 96-89–185. 8, Camille Poncin, Livingston, 95-94–189. T9, Klare Konen, Polson, 95-95–190. T9, Shea Reber, Havre, 95-95–190. T11, Skylar LaPierre, Dillon, 96-96–192. T11, Anna Prill, Billings Central, 100-92–192. T11, Molly Cooney, Laurel, 98-94–192. T14, Brooklyn Brown, Hamilton, 98-95–193. T14, Kyle Seifert, Polson, 103-90–193.

Boys’ team scores Laurel 302-302–604. Polson 312-299–611. Whitefish 314-304– 618. Livingston 312310–622. Hamilton 318-321–639. Corvallis 335-326–661. Lewistown 340-321–661. Billings Central 343342–685. Boys’ Top 15 (All-State): 1, (Medlaist) Audrey Kelley, Livingston, 68-70–138. 2, Hupka, Carson, Polso, 71-71–142. T3, Hackmann, Cameron, Laurel, 74-69–143. T3, Smith, Billy, Whitefish, 72-71–143. 5, Norman, Sam, Laurel, 76-74–150. 6, Weisenberger, Eli, Laurel, 75-76–151. T7, Cianflone, Max, Hamilton, 73-80–153. T7, Emerson, Hunter, Polson, 78-75–153. 9, Powell, Brady, Corvallis, 79-76–155. T10, Lee, Ryder, Miles City, 75-81–156. T10, Nix, Johnny, Whitefish, 79-77–156. 12, Heath, Jackson, Hamilton, 77-80–157. 13, Jacobsen, Danyk, Livingston, 7979–158. T14, Peschel, Matthew, Whitefish, 8079–159. T14, Fisher, Espn, Polson, 82-77–159.

Dillon results: T41, Parker Puyear 93-90–183. 48, Ray Morrison 94-93–187