Dillon’s Pflieger places at state drama meet

The Beaverhead County High School drama team survived the trip to Sidney and back for the state met over the weekend and came home with a seventh place finish. Amelia Pfleiger placed seventh in dramatic solo.

“The judging is intensified for the final round, said BCHS coach Jordan Plutt. “They are much more critical and pick apart every little detail. It is the only way to seperate first place from eighth place. For Amelia’s first time competing in speech and drama, she did an amazing job. Drama was made for her and we are already planning her piece for next year.”

For a competitor, the process includes performing the same piece through multiple rounds over two days. Plieger’s piece focused on rape culture and suicide.

“It was like eight or nine times and it was emotionally draining because you have to give so much,” said the sophomore. “You have to cry and be in the moment - it was a very intense scene.”

Through the early rounds Pflieger placed first once and third, and she figured she probably averaged a fourth place finish, but in the finals she dropped to seventh.

“Scoring starts all over for the finals and basically it doesn’t matter how you did previously,” said Pflieger. “In finals there are three judges and they average the scores and that is what you place.” The humorous theatre group of sophomores Alexy Navarrete, Cayenne McCabe, Kaycee Pilon and junior Olivia Kailey, had a tough day Saturday according to the coach. “The competition was tight and came down to speaker points by the end of the fifth round,” said the coach. They missed the finals by a few points. The points are based on the judge’s opinion. If they really liked you, you’ll score high. Throughout the five rounds, they stayed in the middle of the pack and would have made finals if they didn’t tie with two other groups. The way ties are broken are through speaker points. They accumulated less speaker points than the other two groups.”

The state meet featured 291 competitors from 22 schools in 17 events.