DBSA group holding raffle to help fund the new high school baseball team

There is a group of folks in Dillon who have fanatically been setting the table to provide for the kids of Dillon the opportunity to play baseball and softball from T-ball to high school. A year ago they revamped Ray Lynch Park and established an outstanding Little League and softball facility.

While the Dillon Baseball and Softball Association (DBSA) is still putting the finishing touches on the complex at Ray Lynch, on Monday they launched an aggressive campaign to fund the recently adopted Beaverhead County High School baseball team.

“In Montana, the MHSA agreed to allow high school baseball and the BCHS school board was kind enough to allow us to go after that goal to get high school baseball,” said DBSA spokesperson Evan Peacock. “This raffle is an effort to raise the funds to not only get high school baseball going, but also to support the softball team as well.”

Peacock says that discussions with the high school revealed a budget need of $35,000 per year to fund the baseball program.

“We want to make an effort right out of the gate to get this thing up and running and not have it a major burden to people for years and years to come,” explained Peacock. “We want to make one big fund raiser and hopefully this will carry us the next few years to cover all of the costs for high school baseball. We’re hoping we can at least cover two years and then do some other things as well. DBSA is an organization that is going to support anything to do with Dillon baseball or softball.”

To accomplish their goal the have put together three prize packages totaling $22,000 in retail value. They have printed 1,000 tickets which will sell for $100 each to gross $100,000. Peacock says some of the prizes are partially donated so the DBSA will have some expenses, but in the end he feels the value of the prize packages will help sell the tickets.

“This raffle is obviously in support of high school baseball. That is our main goal, our main focus with this,” said Peacock. “The first ticket drawn gets to pick whatever package they want, second ticket gets next choice, and the third ticket gets the third package. The drawing will occur on Labor Day during the Dillon Volunteer Fire Department’s Pancake Breakfast (need not be present to win).”

Peacock said that all of the donors are willing to work with the prize winners to help get them what they want.

“If the mower is too big or you wanted to do this or that with the prizes if you wanted to do that as an option moving forward we can do that,” said the spokesperson.

“They did a survey and there are kids that want to play,” said Peacock who added the Cubs now have an A and B team. “Now it comes down to the money and we’re hoping these awesome prizes will raise that and then some to keep it going.”

“There are going to be places all over town selling tickets,” added Peacock.

DBSA Raffle Prize Packages Prize #1 ($10,000) – There are three different prizes, big prizes. For a $100 investment, the first prize is $10,000 in retail value. That is a 2022 Toro Titan Series, which is a commercial

DBSA Raffle Prize Packages series zero-turn lawn mower with a 60-inch deck. It is called the Havoc Edition, which means it is all blacked out, it has LED lights, it has rims and they are sweet looking rims. That is about a $7,000 lawn mower (Shepherd’s Garage). We decided to throw a trailer in to haul the lawn mower around. Jeff Welborn down at Stock Drive Trailer is donating a 2022 H&H 10-foot utility trailer which is about a $3,000 trailer.

Prize #2 ($7,000) – Beaverhead Motors, Tim Stoker has been a huge supporter of youth sports and wanted to be involved in high school baseball if he could. He donated a 2022 Honda FourTrax Rancher 4X4 ATV.

Prize #3 ($5,000) – We’re calling this a sportsman’s package. In southwest Montana, a bow, a gun and a rod and reel will take you a long way. Jeff Evans down at R.L. Winston Rod Company was super awesome. They got us a R.L. Winston Air 2 fly rod with a Bauer RVR fly reel, and R.L. Winston Energy fly line. Rocky Mountain Supply stepped up and supported us with a Savage Axis 25-06 with scope. To cap it all off, Badger Archery threw in a PSE EVL 32” Sitka Subalpine Wrap with Ripcord Rest and Trophy Site.