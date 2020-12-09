Dawgs top Yellowstone CC to open season

The University of Montana Western men’s basketball team got to play one that didn’t get away last week.

After seeing the closing games of their previous season cut off and five games get off the scheduling hook already in their 2020–21 campaign due to pandemic restrictions, the Bulldogs finally got an official game in last Wednesday, when they bettered Yellowstone Christian College, 66-56, at Straugh Gymanasium in Dillon.

“All things considered I thought we played really well,” said UMW Head Coach Mike Larsen of his team’s performance in its first competitive game of a 2020–21 season already pot-holed with cancellations.

“These guys hadn’t gotten to play in a competitive game since February, so it was fun just being out there.

The head coach’s newfound confidence in his entire roster allowed him to put more of his players out on the floor Wednesday.

“We had three guys in foul trouble, but still had guys who could come in off the bench and contribute,” said Larsen, now in his third season at the helm of the program.

“It’s a new thing for me here to have 12 guys on the roster who can help us win, each with a unique ability.”

Redshirt freshman Colter Miller demonstrated his ability to dominate inside, even at 6-foot-4-inches.

“He plays hard and can control the glass,” added Larsen of the Three Forks product, who collected a game-high 14 rebounds and contributed 3 assists and 7 points while starting at center.

“It was easy to start him and Michael Haverfield,” said Larsen of Miller and his fellow redshirt freshman starter, who scored 10 points in his first official basketball game since his outstanding playing career at Beaverhead County High School.

“They are both smart players who competed for all 40 minutes. The future is bright for the Bulldogs,” said Larsen, who also got the usual dose of hard-nosed interior defense and rebounding from one of his few UMW veterans, junior Tanner Haverfield (7 rebounds, 3 steals).

A newcomer from Africa, 6-foot-7-inch Jok Jok, used his unique frame to contribute, stretching out his seven-footer’s wingspan to snatch six rebounds, many from just above opponents’ reaching hands.

“He rebounds at a high level—he had some big rebounds,” said Larsen of the Cameroonian’s half-dozen boards to go with his nine points.

“And he can shoot the ball from all over and really stretch the floor. He hit that big three in the corner when we really needed it bad,” recalled Larsen of Jok’s draining of a trey just under four minutes into the second half to propel Western back out to a seven-point lead after YCC had whittled down the host’s once double-digit advantage to a single point at the end of the first half.

While YCC proved the team that UMW couldn’t quite get away from the rest of the game, the visitors only got within a shot’s difference once more, on a trey by Devin Jones with 6:25 remaining.

“It was really interesting for me. I was really calm, because I thought we were playing well. I thought we played at the right pace and in the right way, but there are games where you don’t make your shots,” said Larsen, whose team shot just 9 of 28 in the first half, but sustained its advantage by harassing YCC into missing 43 of its 65 field goal attempts.

“Defense travels. It’s what there for you day in and day out, if you work hard. And we can still do better on that end,” said Larsen.

Ten seconds after Jones hit his trey to tighten the game, the Bulldog’s leading scorer provided his team some breathing space. Jamal Stephenson stepped up and drained a trey from the right wing to push the lead back out to six points after a cold stretch of shooting for the Bulldogs

“We don’t really know who are go-to guys are yet, so it was nice to see him want that ball in that situation,” said Larsen. The 6-foot-3-inch junior transfer from Illinois also made sure he had the ball in his hands a lot down the stretch, when Stephenson combined with the Haverfield brothers to kill off the clock and drain six free throws in the game’s final minute to secure the victory in front of stands emptied of fans due to pandemic restrictions.

Which isn’t to say Straugh Gymnasium was quiet, as the Bulldog players generated plenty of noise in support of one another’s winning efforts.

“It was tough at times looking across to the stands and not seeing and hearing those Dawg faitfhful who are there every game to support us,” said Larsen, who credited Associate Head Coach Pat Jensen with helping keep his players pumped up and well-prepared to thrive within the unusual circumstances.

“When you have to rely on just the 15 or 16 people in your team to create all the energy in the gym for a game, it just shows how much character your team has,” said Larsen, who’s seen his Bulldogs’ character tested plenty during the past nine months of stop-and-start action/inaction.

“Waiting around to play is tough,” said Larsen, whose team has already seen COVID-19 concerns cancel five of this season’s games, including three set for the days after its season opener last week.

“But you’ve gotta be flexible and understanding. And most of all, you need to stay mentally and physically tough and prepared to play. Whenever we next get a game, we will be there, ready to play it.”

The Bulldogs are next scheduled to compete Thursday, Dec. 10, and Friday, Dec. 11, at the College of Idaho, which last month canceled the Thanksgiving weekend tourney that was originally going to provide UMW’s men with its opener.

The Dawgs’ conference season openers against Montana Tech have been postponed.