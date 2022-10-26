Dawgs take out undefeated #7 Yotes

The University of Montana Western football team got back to its Bulldog ways and, not coincidentally, back its winning ways on Saturday at Vigilante Field with a 40-35 victory over a College of Idaho that came into Dillon on a six-game winning streak.

“We finally played some Bulldog football,” declared UMW Head Coach Ryan Nourse of the tough, high-spirited, resilient brand of the game he reestablished as Westerns’ signature style over the past decade.

“It’s been a tough year obviously,” admitted UMW QB Jon Jund of a season that began with his Bulldogs picked to repeat as Frontier Conference champions before sliding out of title contention with a three-game skid the Dawgs brought to a halt with Saturday’s win over the nationally-ranked Coyotes.

“We were getting personal fouls and beating ourselves. We were playing other teams’ games,” added Jund, winner of last season’s Frontier Conference Offensive Player of the Year award.

“But Coach Nourse stressed all week that we just have to get back to our roots and play Bulldog football.”

Saturday’s win over the Yotes got the Bulldogs back to even on the season, with a 4-4 overall record and improved their league mark to 3-4.

Their 40-point outburst Saturday also showed just how potent an attack the team could unleash.

Jund threw for 354 yards and 4 TDs—a feat the netted him Offensive Player of the Week for the league and for the entire NAIA.

He also caught a third-quarter touchdown pass thrown by RB Reese Neville to gain the Bulldogs a 34-28 lead in the back-and-forth contest featuring an astounding and enthralling seven lead changes.

“That was my first receiving touchdown,” smiled Jund during a postgame interview interrupted a half-dozen times by hugs, handshakes and high fives from well-wishers.

“We practiced that play against our defense this week, so we knew it could work.”

The Bulldog defense made some big plays when it counted on Saturday.

UMW DB Cody Whalen jumped an inside route to grab an interception to halt a third-quarter Yotes drive into the UMW red zone.

Battering his way through Yote offensive linemen, UMW’s Tanner Harrell notched two sacks during the Yotes final drive to help earn him the Frontier Conference Defensive Player of the Week.

The junior out of Shepherd colluded with fellow defensive lineman Reese Artz on the second to cave-in the visitor’s protective bunker around their QB on a fourth-down play that halted College of Idaho’s final drive.

Return specialist and receiver Trey Mounts enjoyed an outing that could have easily garned him Player of the Week honors, recording 179 receiving yards and 9 catches that included 3 TD grabs on tosses from Jund.

“That was what we needed,” said Mounts moments after the victory.

“During our bye week, we focused on getting back to our old ways—just working hard, keeping our mouths shut and playing Dawg football,” continued Mounts, a second-team all-league player last season who on Saturday enjoyed his best receiving day with the Bulldogs.

“When we woke up this morning, I could just feel our energy—it was just different and it felt like we would win this game if we just handled our business on the field,” said Mounts, one of the team’s emotional leaders.

“For me it was personal, we hadn’t beaten College of Idaho during my team here,” said Jund, now in his fifth season of playing for UMW.

“I really wanted to beat these guys.” The win proved personal for different reasons for Nourse, a former UMW playing great who bleeds Bulldog red and left a fair mount of his blood and sweat on Vigilante Field.

“I begged them on Friday at our team meeting to just let it go, to just play, to just quit worrying about things and quit being careful, just to get after it—throw caution to the wind,” said Nourse, who guided the Bulldogs to a late surge that took them to the conference title last season.

“There’s no other way to play this game,” insisted Nourse, choking back the emotions of just how much Saturday’s win meant to him and his players.

“That’s how we’ve played here and why we’ve been successful,” added Nourse, who revived the UMW football program during his decade in charge of the program after it managed just a single win in the season before he returned to his alma mater as the head coach.

“This place changed my life. I have coached and played in over 100 games on this field,” said the program’s alltime winningest head coach.

“We played like winners again today. If we keep doing that, we’ll be back to where we need to be—and we’ll win three more games this season.”

Next up for the Bulldogs, a 1 p.m. home game on Vigilante Field against Montana State University-Northern on Saturday, Oct. 29—which will also serve as the team’s Senior Day, when the program will celebrate its extraordinary class of seniors that includes Jund, Mounts, Neville, Noah Danielson and others who have meant so much to Bulldog football.