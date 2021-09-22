Dawgs sputter past Lights for 42-28 win

The University of Montana Western football team soared high in the opening half of its game against Montana State University–Northern on Saturday at Vigilante Stadium in Dillon.

Then the Bulldogs hit multiple patches of turbulence in the second half and seemed to be slowly, unsurely, crashing back to earth in front of a large Homecoming crowd.

But in the end, UMW still landed safely with a 42-28 win over visiting Montana State University–Northern in Dillon to improve to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the Frontier Conference.

“The first half, we were really clicking,” said UMW wide receiver Nate Simkins, who managed to track down three TD passes thrown through the blustery conditions that plagued the game’s opening half hour.

“It was pretty windy out and the ball was moving all over the place. It was hard to know where it would go, so you really needed to concentrate and get two hands on it and bring it in,” said Simkins who scored the first of his three TDs on a perfect 20-yard strike from QB Jon Jund to the outside corner of the end zone that Simkins beat his defender to.

“I just found an open space and Jon hit me and the ball fell into my hands,” said Simkins, who also grabbed TD catches of 8 yards and 2 yards as part of his 8-catch, 82-yard outing to help his team build a four-touchdown lead in the second quarter.

“It was just a quick slant and I beat the guy inside. Jon put the ball down low where it needed to be for me to go get it,” recalled the senior of his shortest TD grab of the day on a play designed to beat his man and the disruptive wind.

How windy was it in that first half? Even the punters struggled to cope with the wind gusts and erratic ball movement those gusts generated —not so much after they hit their punts, as just before them.

“Between where I dropped it and where it got to my foot, the ball was moving an inch or two,” said UMW’s all-conference punter Joseph Lema of a margin that can lead to errors for punters, turning a potentially booming punt into a shank job.

“I had to adjust by dropping the ball from a little lower down on punts, closer to the actual kick,’ added Lema, who weaponized some of his punts— including a knuckling bouncer that careened off the hands of the flustered would-be MSUN return man and into the arms of UMW sophomore Braden Smith, who managed to secure the ball just before he rolled across the sideline in the play immediately preceding Simkins’ first TD.

The 5-foot-9-inch, 160-pound Simkins added a third six-pointer about six minutes after his second on a sort of rising fastball from Jund to the back of the end zone, deftly touching a toe just inbounds as he fell toward the turf with the ball.

“Nate played well—he almost always does,” said UMW Head Coach Ryan Nourse of the former Beaverhead County High School great who set a single season record at UMW in 2019 with 13 TD receptions and is on pace to soon eclipse the program’s all-time receiving touchdown mark.

UMW gained its other first-half TD on a 3-yard run by Colten McPhee. “It was actually inside power run,” said McPhee of his first-quarter scamper from three yards out, into the left side of the end zone.

“But I bounced outside and saw that the pylon was open. So, I just put my head down and went to work,” recalled McPhee of his TD run on a day he was forced to carry a heavy load as UMW’s workhorse back, with the team’s leading rusher, Reese Neville, sidelined for the game with a leg injury. “Colton McPhee played great,” said Nourse, citing the UMW running back who rushed 26 times for 161 yards and a TD.

“For two quarters, we had a lot of guys play great,” said Nourse, referring to his team’s dual personality that has compelled it this season to perform well for long stretches of fine football, interwoven with stumbling stretches potholed with interceptions and misreads and blown assignments.

Such blunders allowed the Lights to sneak back into Saturday’s contest, as they doubled-up Western’s second half point total—despite the visitors committing 4 turnovers on the day and donating 152 yards to their opponents through 10 penalties, including multiple personal fouls.

But Western managed to hold off the Northern Lights with a pair of second-half touchdowns—the first on a 69-yard hookup between Jund and WR Jamison Hermanson, who out-jumped a MSUN defensive back for a pass to the sideline around midfield, and then landed and raced to the end zone; the second on a bruising 17-yard run by RB Sean Cooney, who bludgeoned his way through a pair of Northern defenders at the goal line for his first college running TD.

Still, Nourse remained displeased with his team’s performance—deeply displeased.

“We drove up and down the field, but we turned the ball over too often,” noted Nourse, whose Dawgs netted 412 yards of offense on Saturday, but donated three interceptions to the Lights.

“I’ve got to coach the quarterbacks better, because half the game they’re playing for the other team,” said Nourse, who also serves as UMW’s QB coach and offensive coordinator.

“At some point as a coach, you can lose confidence in yourself as a play caller when every fifth play you call, something goes horribly wrong. I’ve got to get over that and do a better job putting together a grouping of plays we can use successfully,” said UMW’s alltime winningest football coach.

“As I’ve said before, ‘A win is not just a win.’ We won today, but we took steps backward,” asserted Nourse of Saturday’s victory over a rebuilding, 0-3 MSUN team that has not notched a league victory in a half decade.

“We did not become a better football team today. We were sloppy with the ball. We were careless. I am doing a terrible job and our staff is doing a terrible job of motivating our players to play better and have staying power throughout a game. So, we are kind of going to go back to the drawing board this week and look into some things we can do to get the guys who are not performing to do the right thing,” said Nourse, who is now in his eighth season as head coach at UMW.

“I have to find a way to motivate our players past this sloppiness and get them to play consistently. Consistently inconsistent does not equal consistency,” said Nourse, who started at wide receiver on two UMW conference championship teams—one of which went on to reach the semifinals of the NAIA playoffs—during his 1990s playing days at UMW.

“We play just two quarters as a team, and we don’t know which quarters that will be, week to week,” noted Nourse, whose team fell way behind in the first half then recovered with a big second half in its previous game to beat Dickinson State.

“We have two tough road games coming up, and we’re not going to win those if we don’t play complete games,” insisted Nourse.

“Next week,” said Simkins, “hopefully we’ll come out and put together four quarters of good football.”

Next up for the Bulldogs, a short trip north to take on Montana Tech (1-2) in Butte.

“That’s a big game, a big game. But we’ll have a week to prepare and be ready,” said Lema of the showdown set for a 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Green Field in Butte.

“I like playing up there,” insisted Lema of games in front of the often creatively hostile Tech fans.

“The more fans and intensity, the better.”