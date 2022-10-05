Dawgs snared by Bears 41-26

The University of Montana Western football team on Saturday suffered its second straight home loss to a visiting opponent riding a second-half surge on the back of its second-string quarterback.

And UMW’s 41-26 setback to Rocky Mountain College at Vigilante Field left the Bulldogs (2-3 in the Frontier Conference, 3-3 overall) in need of a big push across the second-half-of-the 2022 season for a chance to take a second-straight league title.

Led by backup quarterback George Tribble, visiting Rocky Mountain College scored five touchdowns after halftime to top their hosts on UMW’s Homecoming Weekend. “Credit to our guys for sticking with the game plan,” said Rocky Head Coach Chris Stutzriem, whose offense effectively worked the body of the Western defense early with underneath passes for modest gains to set up bigger gains in the second half.

“Guys made plays,” added Sturzriem, who got two TD tosses and 277 passing yards for Tribble and 98 yards in rushing from RB Zaire Wilcox.

Just over half of those yards for Wilcox came on a 50-yard scamper just over halfway through the fourth quarter that closed out the scoring and set up the visitors for some timekilling clock management the rest of the way.

“And guys who maybe aren’t necessarily our so-called top guys made plays,” added Stutzriem, who saw sophomore receiver Deniro Killian stage a breakout performance in Dillon with 7 receptions for 115 yards; freshman Jack Waddell literally break out on a 88-yard kickoff return for a third-quarter touchdown; sophomore TE Andrew Simon score on a 2-yard TD run out of a wildcat formation; and freshman receiver Trae Henry somehow haul in a 31-yard touchdown toss as he fell at the left pylon.

Scored just two-and-a-half minutes into the second half, Henry’s TD put Rocky up, 1413, a lead the visitors would not relinquish the rest of the way.

The victory improved Rocky to 4-1 for 2022, and second place in the Frontier Conference—tied with Montana Tech and Carroll College.

The loss relegated Montana Western (2-3 in the Frontier; 3-3 overall) to fourth place in the league, three games behind conference frontrunner College of Idaho (5-0) with just five games remaining in the regular season to catch the Yotes.

To repeat as Frontier champs and gain a second-straight berth in the NAIA playoffs, Western will also have to overtake 4-1 Montana Tech and Rocky, as well as 3-2 Carroll College—with each of owning a head-to-head win over the Dawgs this season. And all three have games ahead against the league’s un-feated duo of Eastern Oregon and MSU-Northern.

That’s some daunting mathematics for the Dawgs. Though Western became the league’s comeback specialist over the past few seasons, particularly last season during UMW’s unlikely late run to the postseason.

And the Bulldogs orienteered their way out of the doldrums on Saturday, twice,...at least for awhile.

Down a point following a rainy, low-octane 7-6 first half, Western pulled ahead early in the third quarter in dramatic old-fashion—with a 75-yard TD run by Reese Neville through the right side of the Rocky defense that looked like it did not lay a finger, much less a shoulder pad, on the first-team All-Frontier selection from last season.

Neville’s large gain got sprung, in large part, by a large block by UMW offensive lineman Rocco Beccari on the Rocky defensive end.

“I just pulled and kind of looked and he was the first one there, so I hit him,” recalled Beccari of the high-speed steamrolling.

But the visitors responded with almost equal efficiency and in triple helpings, reeling off three TDs across the next 7 minutes and 14 seconds—the last on a 34-yard pick-six return by Brail Lipford off a tipped pass.

The Dawgs revived and responded with a pair of 2-yard TD runs—one by QB Jon Jund and one by RB Colten McPhee—to get within 2 points, 28-26, with just under a dozen minutes remaining in the game.

Jund consistently found open receivers on short routes in the second half, especially Blake Sentman.

“Going underneath was something we spotted as the game went on,” said Sentman, who led the Western receiving corps with 7 catches for 66 yards.

“It was good playing calling from our OC and great reads from our quarterback.”

The drive that ended in the McPhee TD got set up by perhaps the most unusual play in a game full of them.

“The ball just came right to me. I’d never had one just pop up to me like that,” recalled UMW LB Hirkley Latu of his interception of a short, soft, sorta pass that Tribble side-armed while slipping to the ground as he fled the pocket and a formidable Dawg blitz.

“We were bluffing to show me coming off the edge. It was a setup that created an opening for our two inside linebackers running a stunt. We knew we were going to get pressure off of that,” recalled Latu, a junior LB from Hawaii.

But that was as close as the Bulldogs got to Rocky, which scored on Wilcox’s TD run across half the field and then greedily devoured clock the rest of the game to pad its lead in time of possession and points.

Next up for the Bulldogs, a long road trip west to Ashland, OR to take on Southern Oregon (2-3). The Bulldogs will next play at home in Dillon on Oct. 22 against College of Idaho.