Dawgs set to start hoops season this weekend

Give a basketball game between two talented, motivated teams a little while and its nature will likely shift dramatically, back and forth—and then back again.

The University of Montana Western men’s basketball team never faced an opponent as capable of disrupting momentum and game plans as COVID-19.

But the Bulldogs have proven as resourceful and determined in their drive to get their season going amidst the pandemonium of the pandemic.

So, when the host school cancelled the Thanksgiving holiday tourney in Idaho set to provide a venue for UMW’s 2020–21 season opener due to the pandemic, the Bulldogs just got more dogged—and invited that school’s team to Dillon to play in a sort of impromptu holiday tourney this weekend.

The University of Montana Western’s men’s basketball team will host their counterparts from the College of Idaho for each program’s season opener on Saturday, Nov. 28, with tipoff set for 4 p.m. in Straugh Gymnasium on the UMW campus.

The Bulldogs will play there again at 2 p.m. the following day, Sunday, Nov. 29, against the Coyotes.

The Coyotes, who got ranked no. 8 in the NAIA’s preseason coaches poll, will face off in Straugh Gymnasium on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 7 p.m. against Montana Tech.

“It came from a lot of hard work,” said UMW Men’s Basketball Head Coach Mike Larsen of the UMW athletic department somehow putting together this weekend’s series of games for three teams that did not have those games on their schedules heading into last week.

“When we found out College of Idaho was not going to be able to play at home, we got on the phone and talked to them. We asked if they would be interested in playing here instead,” recalled Larsen of how this weekend’s games came about.

“The chain of command you have to go through now to have a home game is crazy,” commented Larsen on a gauntlet that now involves a long list of considerations and approvals and new protocols related to limiting participants’ exposure to the novel coronavirus that leads to the development of COVID-19.

“But it’s all for safety, and everything worked out. So, we get to play some home games we didn’t think we were going to get,” said Larsen, who gave props to Head Trainer Kaleb Birney for helping the program prepare its most challenging season.

But hoops enthusiasts hungry for college basketball can still watch the games online, through the UMW athletic department’s website.

Though the Bulldog men’s basketball team that fans finally get to watch will likely look largely unfamiliar to even UMW’s most ardent fans.

“It’s a new season with a lot of new guys,” said Larsen, whose team returns just two players from last year’s varsity squad.

Though those two players—Max Clark and Tanner Haverfield—were starters, and will likely play even more significant roles on this season’s version of the Bulldogs.

“We challenged Max to become a better shooter in the offseason, and he did,” said Larsen of the 6-foot-3-inch senior guard from Georgia who went off for 26 points in a game against Carroll College last season.

BCHS alum Tanner Haverfield started 28 games for UMW as a sophomore last season, when he shot nearly 50 percent from the floor and a defense-stretching 45.8 percent from beyond the arc, following a freshman campaign when he started 23 games and established himself as one of the team’s top defenders.

He could be joined in the starting lineup this season by younger brother Michael Haverfield, also a BCHS grad.

“It’s always interesting when you’ve got a freshman like Michael—one who shoots extremely well and plays good defense and displays such intelligence on floor. He really stands out,” said Larsen.

“It’s always fun to see a redshirt freshman buy in and work hard, and then get a chance to play early in his career.”

That summation also suits redshirt frosh guards Logan Dreher out of Spokane and Three Forks product Colter Miller, who might even start on Friday, according to Larsen.

The Bulldogs will get a lot of help this season from some other new Bulldog players, according to Larsen, who, along with Associate Head Coach Patrick Jensen, took on the challenges of recruiting during the pandemic to fill all the open roster spots created by graduation and players choosing not to return due to the pandemic.

“With recruiting, we weren’t able to go out on the road this year, so I Looked back at the connections I made during my assistant coaching career,” recalled Larsen, who served as an assistant coach for seven seasons at Dakota State University before being named UMW head coach in 2018.

“I had great friend at Kirkwood Community College who told me to look at Jamal Stephenson. We really like him. He’s a 6-foot-4 guard who can really play. He can move, shoot at a high level and is really unselfish,” said Larsen of the Illinois product who helped Kirkwood go 64-2 and win an NJCAA national title during his two years there before coming to UMW this past offseason.

Larsen also anticipates big things from 6-foot-7-inch Jok Jok, who shot nearly 50 percent from the floor for Mesa Community College last season.

“Jok Jok could turn into a special player for us,” said Larsen, who will look for outside shooting help from 6-foot guard Treyton Paxton, a sophomore transfer from Central Wyoming College.

“He can just flat out shoot,” said Larsen of Paxton.

“We have a lot of guys who can shoot at a high level and put the ball in the hole. Our strength will be offense—getting up and down the floor and scoring a lot of points.”

Larsen said depth is another team characteristic, and he expects contributions from his entire roster, which also includes Carlos Allen, Grayson Nelson, Kenny McCall (the younger brother of former UMW great and All-American Stephen McCall), Jalen Hodges and Jordan Ekker.

“This is a unique team. We came close together over last few months,” said Larsen of the current UMW men’s team, which he characterizes as his closest-knit during his time in Dillon.

“We’re all excited now to go on this journey.”