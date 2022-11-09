Dawgs put five on all-league CC

The University of Montana Western cross country team finished its 2022 season by climbing to a high point at last week’s Frontier Conference Championships in Helena.

“We’ve never had more than five all-conference runners,’ noted UMW Head Coach Dylan Zitzer, whose teams gained a quintet of all-league spots at Friday’s conference meet.

UMW earned three of the ten all-league men’s All-Frontier spots through big performances in the state capital from Jonathan Harrison, Brant Heiner and Luke Lutz in Helena, where UMW seniors Aracelli Ramirez and Morgan Basely gained admission to the women’s All Frontier team.

Harrison ran particularly well, finishing second in the men’s 8k, behind only defending men’s champ Jackson Wilson of Rocky Mountain College.

“Jonathon is running very well and definitely proved he would be ready for the national meet in two weeks,” said Zitzer of the senior out of Missoula.

“He could very well become an All American,” added Zitzer of a chance he sees for Harrison to stage a big finish to his college cross country career at the NAIA National Championships on Nov. 18 in Florida.

He will be joined there by fellow Bulldog Ramirez, by virtue of her sixth place finish in Helena where Rocky’s Sydney Little Light took gold in the women’s 5k.

“Aracelli had a great day. She has been running with a lot of confidence,” said Zitzer of the senior who jumped 15 spots from where she finished at the 2021 conference championships.

UMW’s Morgan Basely grabbed eighth at the league championship, where freshman teammate Cece Eagleton continued to establish her credentials as a future Bulldog standout with a 13th place finish.

Just a freshman, Brant Heiner came in ninth for UMW, one spot ahead of tenth-place Luke Lutz, a junior who also took tenth at the 2020 conference race and third in last year’s Frontier meet.

The Frontier Conference championships proved the last meet for a group of UMW seniors who managed to stay on course through a college career that presented unprecedented challenges and distractions.