Dawgs head to league playoffs at Havre Thursday, 7 p.m.

The University of Montana Western men’s basketball team spent its final week of the season getting a long, hard look at the especially difficult tasks that lay ahead for it in the postseason.

Or it at least hopes lay ahead.

First, the fifth-seeded Bulldogs (6-12) will have to try to complete a merely difficult task— travelling to Havre and beating fourth seed Montana State University-Northern (6-11) in the first round of the Frontier Conference playoffs set to start at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25.

Should UMW make it past MSUN, it will again hit the road—which will hit back hard in the form of a semifinal game Saturday, Feb. 27, starting at 7 p.m. in Great Falls against top seeded the University of Providence (15-2) or one at Helena vs. no. 2 Carroll College (13-5).

The Bulldogs found out again first-hand how tough it is to beat Carroll even in Dillon last weekend in Dillon, where the Saints swept the Dawgs in a doubleheader.

Carroll beat Western, 67-52, on Saturday night in Straugh Gymnasium, where the visitors defeated their hosts, 77-63, on Sunday afternoon, led by 34 points and 31 rebounds from Jovan Sljivancanin across the two contests.

A lock for all-conference first team and an All-American candidate, the 6-foot-5-inch Serbian import Sljivancanin averages 18.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game, ranking him second in both categories in the Frontier Conference behind Zaccheus Darko-Kelly (18.9 ppg, 9.3 rpg), leader of topseeded University of Providence.

Barring an upset of third seed Montana Tech (12-8) by no. 6 Rocky Mountain College (1- 12) tomorrow in Butte, UMW will face Providence in the semis--if the Bulldogs make it past MSUN, a team they swept in a weekend doubleheader in Havre in mid-February.

UMW got over the hump, but couldn’t quite stay there in a game at Providence last Wednesday, when the Bulldogs took the first half, 40-33. Then a 14-4 run by the Argos across the midriff of the second half carried the hosts past Western for good.

The league’s top assist man (6.5 apg), Max Clark led Western’s offense in Great Falls with 8 dishes and 7 rebounds, while also providing 17 points as teammate Jalen Hodges scored 21.

Hodges paced UMW in scoring over the weekend, posting 29 points in the two losses to Carroll, during which UMW’s Jamal Stephenson tallied 26 points and Clark distributed 14 dimes.

But like the rest of the Bulldogs’ regular season, that is all past and mere prelude to the Frontier Conference tourney, which UMW needs to win to gain a bid to the NAIA national tourney.

No fans will be allowed to attend Frontier Conference playoff games in person, but ones involving UMW can be viewed online by following the links available at https://umwbulldogs.com/.