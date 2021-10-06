Dawgs go down twice up north

On a weekend that brought back late summer weather to Dillon, the University of Montana Western volleyball team got a chilly reception up north, dropping two Frontier Conference road matches.

Ranked no. 9 in the entire NAIA, the University of Providence (16-2 overall, 3-2 in the conference) dismissed UMW in three sets on Friday in Great Falls, putting away 35 kills for a .144 hitting percentage while UMW’s license to kills suspended to a minus .007.

The Western women came out hot the next night in Havre, taking the first two sets from Montana State University– Northern. 25-20 and 25-21.

But the Northern Lights ral lied to take the final three sets while almost doubling up the visitors in points, 65-34.

Redshirt freshman Danyel Martin led the young Bulldogs (7-8, 0-3) with 15 kills and 8 blocks across the two matches, while fellow frosh teammate Kelsey Goddard recorded 44 digs and one of UMW’s three seniors, Abbey Schwager, set up 37 assists.

Next up for the Lady Bulldogs (7-8, 0-3), a 7 p.m. home match today, Wednesday, Oct. 6, against Montana Tech (13-5, 1-2), which got ranked no. 19 in last week’s NAIA poll. The Western women will stay in Straugh Gymnasium to then face the team that beat Tech last weekend, Rocky Mountain College (9-11, 2-1) on Friday, Oct. 8, starting at 7 p.m.