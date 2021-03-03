Dawgs downed and outted at MSUN

One might just wish the University of Montana Western men’s basketball team ‘better luck next year’ after the Bulldogs’ early exit last week from the Frontier Conference tourney that concluded their star-crossed 2020-21 season.

But with how they played during most of the stretch run of this season, the Bulldogs’ opponents next season may be the ones requiring better luck.

This UMW season ended last week with a 67-54 loss at Montana State University-Northern in the first round of the Frontier Conference tournament.

That the Bulldogs swept a doubleheader at MSUN two weeks before as part of a fourgame winning streak and run of five high-octane games in which they averaged almost 83 points per contest accentuates what an unfortunate outlier their low-scoring performance against the Lights last Thursday proved to be.

UMW Point guard Max Clark continued his late season offensive surge on Thursday, recording 25 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in Havre in the Dawgs’ season finale.

“Max can score 50 in a game, but if we don’t win, he’s not happy,” said UMW Head Coach Mike Larsen of the preternaturally swift and unselfish Clark.

Clark is eligible to return next season to Dillon, along with the rest of the team’s core rotation from this season—a promising group that includes Clark’s fellow Georgians Jalen Hodges and Carlos Allen, as well as Chicago sharpshooter Jamal Stephenson, 6-foot-7-inch Jok Jok from Arizona, and local standouts Tanner Haverfield and his brother Michael, as well as some key, young reserves.

That group will strive to continue a difficult rebuilding task Larsen began after getting hired three years ago just after the program’s previous regime departed, taking with it last season’s Frontier Conference Player of the Year, Zaccheus Darko-Kelly, who led the University of Providence to the 2021 regular-season league title.

“The best part is now we get to do it again next year with the same players,” said Larsen.