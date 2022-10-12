Dawgs downed and out on the Oregon trip, 49-14

Southern Oregon University gave no quarter in the second quarter, when the Raiders dominance propelled them to a 49-14 rout of visiting University of Montana Western on Saturday in Ashland, OR.

Entering the game’s second 15-minute frame knotted in a 7-7 tie, the hosts reeled off 23 unanswered points to establish a commanding halftime lead that Montana Western never threatened.

Western did start Saturday’s contest brightly, using passes from QB Jon Jund to four receivers and some tough running by RB Reese Neville to travel 75 yards to the end zone for the game’s opening scoring drive—punctuated with an exclamation point by a 42-yard TD toss to freshman WR Dylan Shipley.

The Dawgs also began the second half well, with Jund finding three different receivers for 55 yards and Neville grounding out the drive’s other dozen yards, covering its final halfdozen with a blast across the goal line to get UMW to within 16 points.

But the Bulldogs got no closer after that.

And SOU just kept moving farther out of reach.

Following a first half in which they scored three of four TDs through the air, the Raiders leaned more on their run game across the final half hour, devouring clock and putting up 19 more points while slowly and surely pushing UMW out of contention.

The loss pushed the Bulldogs down to 3-4 overall, 2-4 in the Frontier Conference— out of contention for the league title they won last season and got picked to win again in the league’s preseason poll of Frontier coaches.

Jund threw for 247 yards and a TD, while SOU QB Blake Asciutto passed for 416 yards and four TDs on Saturday against a Western defense that ranked at the top of the Frontier earlier this season.

SOU’s leading receiver over the past three seasons, Christian Graney accounted for 267 of those passing yards on 10 catches, two of them for long TDs, in a performance that earned the SOU WR a Frontier Conference Offensive Player of the Week honor.

Blake Sentman and Trey Mounts combined for a dozen catches and 136 receiving yards for UMW, which got its biggest play of the day less than three minutes into the first quarter when Jund hooked with freshman WR Dylan Shipley for a 42-yard TD that put UMW ahead for the first and last time—in a game the Bulldogs needed to win to stay in the hunt for the league title and a spot in the NAIA playoffs.

Next up for the Bulldogs: a welcome week off of competitive play to regroup and refresh before embarking on their final four games of the season. The first of those contests will come Oct. 22 against Frontier Conference leaders the College of Idaho (6-0) at Vigilante Field in Dillon, where kickoff is set for 1 p.m.