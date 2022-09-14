Dawgs down #16 Blue Hawks, 35-14

The University of Montana Western’s three-touchdown win over Dickinson State University on Saturday in Dillon proved a tale of two halves of one quarter.

And then a very different story for the game’s other three quarters.

Leveraging a pair of early turnovers and some big chunk gains on pass plays to a young wide receiver—plus a multiple keepers by senior QB Jon Jund—the UMW Bulldogs raced to a 14-0 first-quarter lead at Vigilante Stadium in Dillon.

But the DSU Blue Hawks revived to score twice to knot the game by quarter’s end.

Then slowly, unsurely and with a whole lot more keepers by Jund, the Dawgs accumulated three more TDs across the game’s final three quarters while shutting down the visitors to secure a 35-14 win.

“We felt like we got it turned around pretty well,” said UMW offensive lineman Noah Danielson of his team taking control of the game down the stretch.

“I just told our guys we needed to bite down on our mouth guards a little harder and move our first-level to the second level and create some run lanes,” said Danielson, a sixthyear senior and team captain of his instructions to his fellow offensive lineman.

“We just kept running our plays,” said Nourse of the Dawgs’ slow, unsteady surge powered mostly by grit.

“And towards we finally, actually did some things the right way and banged out a couple of touchdowns,” said Nourse.

“We were finally moving the ball again and our defense was making some stops,” added Danielson, acknowledging an overall stout effort by the Dawg D that limited DSU to just 74 yards on the ground.

“I thought the defense in general just played really, really well. I think we got complacent a few times and lost focus and they got some big plays on us. But in general, I thought it was a good defensive affair,” said Nourse, who highlighted the work of pass rush specialist James Aragon.

“Every time I saw James Aragon in there, he was all over the quarterback,” noted Nourse of the senior defensive lineman who sacked the ball from the hands of DSU QB Aaron White to gain possession for the Bulldogs at the Blue Hawk 25-yard line.

UMW freshman Dylan Shipley gathered a 25-yard pass to the left side of the end zone from Jund on the next play to give his team a two-TD lead that DSU soon after eclipsed with a pair of big plays of its own.

The Bulldogs took the lead for good on a short pass into the right flat from Jund to RB Reese Neville, who side-stepped a couple would-be tacklers and dove into the end zone to put UMW up for good with only seconds remaining in the second quarter.

Shipley doubled the Western lead about halfway through the third quarter on 34-yard pass from Jund on his way to a 5-catch, 111-yard day, and his second two-TD performance of the young season for the young player.

“We thought he was going to be a special guy who would play right away,” said Nourse of the Washington state product he foresaw great things for after his work in summer intrasquad games.

“He’s such a mentally tough guy and competitor,” said Nourse, who is hoping to see more evidence of those same qualities from the rest of his team in the weeks ahead.

“We have comfortability issues. Guys want to be comfortable; they don’t want it to be hard. But football is hard,” said Nourse, a former UMW wide receiver great who guided the Dawgs to the Frontier Conference title across a roller-coaster in 2021.

“We lack steadiness right now,” said Nourse, who saw his team yield a 77-yard punt return for a TD on Saturday.

“How we give up a punt return for a touchdown is beyond me,” said Nourse, whose team got set up for a TD of its own off a punt return, though in a decidedly different manner.

“I saw our punt hit short and bounce off their guy in front of me and land in my arms,” smiled former BCHS standout Pete Gibson, recalling his fumble recovery of a punt that careened off the upper body of a DSU blocker during a would-be Blue Hawk punt return that set up Shipley’s third-quarter TD catch on the next play.

“I just decided to take it and run toward the end zone.”

Up next for the Bulldogs, a trip to Havre on Saturday to take on Montana State University– Northern, a team playing under a new head coach after years of finishing in the bottom of the Frontier standings.

“It’s an improved team. Their coaches are working hard. Their kids are acting first class,” said Nourse of the 0-2 Northern Lights, now guided by Jerome Souers, the winningest head coach in the history of the Big Sky Conference, with 123 victories netted during his two decades guiding Northern Arizona University.

“They’ll have an extra week to prep for us and I know they will be ready and wanting to beat us, because we are showing chinks in our armor. I think they’ll be ready to try to exploit those,” said Nourse, who continues to try and impress upon his team that it needs to work harder and play smarter if it hopes to repeat as league champions and NAIA playoff participants.

“We’re just a really average football team right now. We lack steadiness. We have comfortability issues. ” said Nourse, a former WR standout.

“We need to find the guys who play every snap of every game. We don’t have 11 on each play right now. But we’re going to get there.”