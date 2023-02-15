Dawgs carve out third-straight W

The University of Montana Western men’s basketball team continued to win, and win in varied manners last week.

The Bulldogs shot out the lights Thursday in a road rout of the University of Providence in Great Falls, and then returned home to grind out victory over the Montana State University-Northern Lights on Saturday.

The summiting of Providence in Great Falls proved especially satisfying, representing perhaps the team’s finest performance of the season.

“It definitely was—on both ends of the floor,” proclaimed UMW Head Coach Mike Larsen of the blowout triumph against Providence and former longtime Bulldog Head Coach Steve Keller, whom he succeeded in 2018.

“Anytime you hold Providence down in scoring, you’re obviously doing something well,” noted Larsen of his team’s defensive effort that limited the Argos to 15 points below their per game scoring average.

“And I thought our defense was what fueled all of our 3s and good shots,” added Larsen, whose players shot 55 percent overall from the floor and hit better than 45 percent of their efforts from downtown.

Jok Jok enjoyed his best outing for UMW on Thursday, when the senior recorded team highs of 19 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists, with teammates Jamal Stephenson, Michael Haverfield and Brenton Woods all also scoring in double figures for the Dawgs.

Points proved at a premium two days later in the Bulldogs 60-56 home win over MSU-Northern, masters of shotclock management and tight, low-scoring contests.

“We expect a low-scoring game against Northern and talk about it in the game planning,” said UMW forward Tanner Haverfield, a BCHS alum and veteran of more than a dozen battles against the Northern Lights.

“We just had to battle this one out, work the hardest and play defense and do all the things nobody likes to do.” Free throw shooting emerged as a critical factor.

Fueled by an astonishing 11-point outburst from Daekwon Watson across the games final 3:19, MSUN surged from 14 points down to within a single basket of the hosts.

But a pair of free throws each by UMW’s Jok and Tanner Haverfield across the game’s final 10 seconds nailed down the win for the Dawgs, who improved to 6-8 in the Frontier Conference and 11-16 overall with the post-season style, tight win over Northern—their third straight, with each win coming in different manners.

“That’s what it’s going to be like in the conference tournament—every day you play a different game against a different team with a different way of playing,” said Larsen.

“I think we’re getting better at the right time— and this is what it’s all about getting better at the end of the year. It’s tough for teams that start to hit road bumps. We’ve hit ours—we’ve hit every road bump in the world, and now we are finding ways to get better,” said Larsen, whose preached a tight-knit family approach since taking over the Bulldog men’s program five years ago.

“We just need to keep sticking together and finding new ways to win.”

Next up for the Bulldogs, a final regular season game, a home showdown with Rocky Mountain College on Saturday, Feb. 18 in Straugh Gymnasium, where Senior Day celebrations will precede the 4 p.m. game.

The Bulldogs will then head back to Great Falls for the Feb. 26–28 Frontier Conference Playoffs.