Dawgs In!!

Witness a game with as many thrils, dramatic plot twists, subplot twists, intrigues, hearbreaks, heroic acts, redemptions and consequences--and you're likely sitting in a movie theater.

And you might ask for your money back, due to so many thrills, dramatic plot twists, subplot twists, intrigues, heartbreaks, heroic acts, redemptions and consequences all piled onto one football game making it seem too implausible, even for a movie.

But it really did happen, in a true, if truly astounding contest on Satruday afternoon, out on Vigilante Field in Dillon, where the University of Montana Western football team topped Rocky Mountain College, 50-42, in two overtimes .

The victory earned the Buldogs a share of the Frontier Conference title and spot in the NAIA playoffs.

The Bulldog win and Rocky defeat along with a loss by College of Idaho to Carroll College on the final day of the regular season locked the trio of league rivals into a three-way-tie atop the Frontier Confernce, with identical league records of 7-3.

The intrigue continued for another 24 hours, with UMW players, coaches and fans wondering if the victory over previous league leaders Rocky would prove enough to gain their team a spot in the NAIA playoffs.

The suspense ended early Sunday evening with the announcement that UMW got the #16 seed in the 16-team playoff.

Western will travel over 2000 miles southeast to Columbia, Kentucky, for a showdown on Saturday, Nov. 20, with Lindsey Wilson College, the defending NAIA champion that garnered the top spot in the NAIA presason poll and remained perched there throughout the year.

See this week's print edition of the Dillon Tribune for a full recap of Western's dramatic win over Rocky, and a preview of the Buldogs matchup with Lindsey Wilson.