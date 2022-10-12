Dawg runners hit stride in Butte at Banovich Invite

The University of Montana Western men’s cross country team continued rounding into peak form as it heads into the final stretch of its Fall 2022 season.

“I think our guys had their best performance as team all year,” said UMW Head Coach Dylan Zitzer after his men placed second as a group at last weekend’s Tony Banovich Invitational in Butte.

Three Bulldog men earned top ten individual finishes—with two others among the top 20—in Butte, where the Western women notched a pair of top 10 individual finishes on a day they did not field enough runners to gain a team score at the meet hosted by Montana Tech.

UMW’s Araceli Ramirez took fifth and teammate Morgan Basely notched a sixth in the women’s 5k race.

Their fellow UMW senior Elizabeth Varner finished 14th, with freshman teammate CeCe Eagleton not far behind in 18th.

“They had quite a few personal bests,” recalled Zitzer of his runners, one of whom performed better than almost any UMW man ever had at the same distance.

“Jonathan Harrison tied the fastest time ever for a Montana Western runner in an 8k, which is pretty great, especially for a race taking place at 5500 feet,” added Zitzer of the senior who clocked a 25:44, good for second place on the tract laid out across Butte’s highelevation Highland View Golf Course.

Harrison’s freshman teammate Brant Heiner grabbed seventh—four spots ahead of another Bulldog freshman, Harrison Sliverio at the race named for a Butte native Tony Banovich, who participated and organized distance races for more than three decades in Montana before passing two years ago.

UMW senior Luke Lutz took ninth in what could be the start of a late season kick like the one that propelled him to a third-place finish at 2021 Frontier Conference Cross Country Championships.

“We have a group of guys running together every day in practice and putting in some good workouts. It’s really starting to come together for them,” said Zitzer, who believes some lingering health issues slowing members of UMW’s women’s team will clear up in time for a long, upcoming road trip.

“They are all getting super excited to travel to the Midwest and see what they can do against some great teams,” said Zitzer of his Bulldogs’ coming journey to the Great Lakes Challenge.

“It’ll be the first time Montana Western competes there,” revealed Zitzer of his team’s taking part in a meet featuring runners from about 50 teams.

“Rocky has run there a couple times before, and kind of got us over there. We are trying to get more national exposure for our conference, so Rocky, Carrol and Tech are also travelling to the meet,” said Zitzer of the upcoming meet in in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

After returning from Michigan, the Bulldogs will point their preparations toward the 2022 Frontier Conference Championships, set for Nov. 4 in Helena, where spots will be up for grabs for the NAIA National Championships in Tallahassee, Florida.