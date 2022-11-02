Dawg Day Afternoon: Bulldogs run wild over Lights, 66-0

The University of Montana Western football team got its kicks on route to a 66-0 win over Montana State University-Northern at Vigilante Field in Dillon on a Saturday of celebrations that began with a ceremony honoring the team’s seniors.

“Most of my great memories over the past five years have definitely been on this field right here,” said UMW defensive lineman Dalton Lemburg, one of the team’s soon-to-be-graduating seniors.

“Beating Rocky here last year to win the conference championship,” recalled Lemburg of the wild, double-overtime thriller last November that secured UMW its first league football title of the 21st century.

“And last week was great against C of I,” remembered the Shepherd High School grad of the Dawgs’ recent upset of then-undefeated College of Idaho as another of his top college football memories.

“Then this was the cherry on top,” declared Lemburg of a game Saturday that his Bulldogs remained firmly on top of throughout—on offense, defense, special teams and cheerleading, with the usual UMW squad of enthusiastic collegians bolstered by a group of preteen interns.

The UMW offense kept those cheerleaders and the home crowd hopping, with nine trips into the end zone, as the Dawgs recorded three times as many touchdowns Saturday as the Lights got first downs.

“It was just a good team win and a really good way to send the seniors out,” said UMW senior OL Luke Nichols of his Dawgs’ dominating performance.

“And it was really satisfying for an offensive lineman to see the run game go that well,” added Nichols of a Western ground attack that produced 354 yards and a half-dozen TDs on Saturday.

The first of those touchdown runs also proved the longest. Just under five minutes into the contest, senior RB Reese Neville took a handoff on a third-and-20 play well inside UMW territory, then burst through MSUN’s front seven and raced past its defensive backs—and past a home crowd he brought to its collective feet for a 71-yard TD sprint.

“I saw some things that made me think we could slip in some big runs on third-and-long, and we were able to hit some,” said UMW Head Coach Ryan Nourse, who also serves as the team’s offensive coordinator.

The Bulldogs’ last rushing TD—of the first half—looked a near mirror image, but with a different ballcarrier, as UMW sophomore Colten McPhee toted the pigskin 68 yards in the other direction into the end zone at the other end of Vigilante Field to put his team up 42-0 shortly before the end of the second quarter.

Neville and McPhee each added a 1-yard TD plunge to their team’s scoring as they combined for four TDs and 253 rushing yards on just 25 carries on a day when QB Jon Jund contributed a pair of TDs and 49 yards to Western’s overpowering ground game.

The host’s air attack proved nearly as potent, with Jund and promsing young backup QB Michael Palandri combining for 303 passing yards and four TDs.

Bulldog sophomore WR Isaiah Thomas snared two of those TDs as part of his four-catch, 57-yard effort to lead a UMW receiving corps that got catches from nine different Dawgs during the day.

“We had to change up some things,” admitted Nourse of some in-game adjustments that helped unleash his team’s passing game after a relatively slow start Saturday.

“Northern started playing a lot of cover two and jamming our wide receivers and doing some different things that proved troublesome,” said Nourse, a wide receiver great during his 1990s playing days for the Bulldogs.

The Western defense proved trouble and then some for the Lights, with 23 different Dawgs making tackles to help keep MSUN’s offense from getting into UMW territory at any point in the game.

The Dawg defensive made eight stops behind the line of scrimmage and a gained a pair of re-starts for UMW through interceptions by senior DB Gus Hanson and Jaden Amiustu, who returned his INT 17 yards to the house.

“Our d-line made it really difficult for Northern to do anything. Most of the time, that’s where good defensive performances start. Those guys were just really good today,” said Nourse of a unit that helped limit the guests’ ground game to less than two yards per carry.

“They got off the ball well and played hard—that’s all we ask them to do,” said Nourse, who also hailed Northern’s players for toughing their way through a difficult afternoon a long way from home.

“I tell you what, those kids are warriors and they are going to get some of us back in three, four years,” predicted Nourse of a coming turnaround for a Lights team yet to notch a win this season.

“I’ve been there, so I understand it,” said Nourse, who persevered through a two-win season during his first year as UMW’s head coach, as he began to pull the UMW football program out of a long slump into regular contention for the conference crown.

“But we executed well enough,” stated Nourse, who on Saturday saw senior TE Nate Masterson haul in the longest reception of his college career, a 32-yarder that got the Bulldogs to the edge of the red zone on a second-quarter drive.

“We ran that play a few times in practice and it came open a few times today. A seam opened up. I made it a lot harder to catch than I had to, bobbled it a few times, but we got it done,” smiled Masterson, who converted from a linebacker to a tight end during his years playing for the Dawgs.

“Learning how to block—that was probably the hardest part. On defense, your job is to avoid getting blocked. So, it was kind of a change in mentality.” said Masterson of the transition from one side of the ball to the other, mid-college career—a dramatic shift in approach he credits fellow senior Noah Danielson, a starter on the UMW o-line since his freshman season, with helping him make.

“Noah’s been a mentor and Jed has been a great coach, added Masterson of Jed Heffernan, UMW’s current offensive line assistant coach who blocked Masterson in practices during his 2018–19 playing days as the Dawgs’ starting center.

“They made the transition a lot easier,” said Masterson, who credits the entire Bulldog program and community of Dillon with helping him transition into college.

“I was a small-town football kid and Western gave me the opportunity to come play here in college, and I’ve been grateful every since,” continued Masterson, a graduate of St. Maries High School in Idaho.

“I was homesick when I first got here like other kids, but this community just welcomed me with open arms. Some of the best people I’ve ever met have been in Dillon.”

“Being with the Dawgs has meant absolutely everything,” said Lemburg of his time at UMW, “The community of Dillon, all the fans, everybody who comes out here to support us. Through the season and in the offseason, I don’t think there’s any place like it. I’m Dawg family for life.”

“When you sit down and think about it, it really pulls on your heartstrings that you’ll be leaving this place. It’s meant so much to be part of this program,” reflected Nichols of his and his fellow seniors imminent departure from the program they’ve spent so much time helping build.

But their college playing days aren’t done just yet.

Next up for the Bulldogs, a trip up 1-15 on Saturday.

“We go to Montana Tech next, so that will be an exciting, fun week,” noted Nourse of his Bulldogs short trip to Butte to take on a team considered by many as Montana Western’s archrival.

“Playing a good football team in a great rivalry. What more do you want from a college football game?” asked Nourse, who sees Tech as UMW football’s co-archrival.

“Tech and Carrol both. It kind of rotates through—who you dislike more when you play them,” smiled Nourse, who watched his Bulldogs lose a conference title showdown to Tech in Butte in the final minutes on the final day of the 2015 season Bob Green Field.

“But we all have a lot of respect for one another. If we show up and play like I know we can play, I think we can make it a hard-fought, fourth-quarter type of game.”

Kickoff on Saturday in Butte is set for 1 p.m.