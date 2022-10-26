David W. Wendt

How would you describe your management style and approach to supervising people who work under you (200 words or less)?

One of my strengths is the ability to relate well with people. I strive to always try my best to maintain positive relationships in the workplace and in the community. I treat people how I would want to be treated with fairness and honesty. I am not afraid to make the decisions that are the best for the Sheriff’s Department and our community. Good communication is vital to be a successful Sheriff. I always try my best to make sure that those that work under me feel comfortable enough to be able to approach me with problems that arise and then work through these problems in a successful and efficient manner.

What do you believe is the most daunting challenge for the Beaverhead County Sheriff’s Office and how would you, if elected, address that challenge (200 words or less)?

I believe that the most daunting challenge facing the Beaverhead County Sheriff’s Department is the rise in drug use. With the open borders, drug use has risen significantly in the past few years and this has concerned me greatly. I intend to face this issue head on and plan on increasing patrol, training and community outreach such as “see something say something” and anti drug programs. I am trained in ARID (Advanced Roadside Impairment Detection) and I am planning to have all Sheriff’s Deputies trained in this as well.

Why should a voter cast their ballot for you (200 words or less)?

I believe that voters should cast their ballot for me because Beaverhead County needs a tested and experienced leader. I started law enforcement in 1997 and have worked under five different Sheriffs. From all the years of my experience I have learned what works the best in a department and what does not work well. Since Sheriff Craft has been on sick leave for the last several months, I have been able to manage all of his duties, my Undersheriff and Coroner duties successfully and have kept the Sheriff’s Department running smoothly. I have the confidence that the staff and I at the Beaverhead County Sheriff’s Department, will work together to continue to function effectively to keep the citizens of Beaverhead County safe and secure. I always have an open door policy and if anyone has any concerns, questions or comments please feel free to come see me. I will always respect the citizens of this wonderful community and I humbly ask for your vote. I want to thank all those that have shown great and tremendous support during this campaign.